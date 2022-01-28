How to improve your skills by spectating duels in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There are many ways to improve your dueling skills in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. Of course, learning to play the game involves testing your deck against other players.

But sometimes, the duelists that players face may leave them feeling overwhelmed or frustrated. And for any new duelists just starting out on their journey into the fantastic world of Yu-Gi-Oh!, the sheer number of cards and strategies may seem endless.

However, there is an easy way to see how the decks work and the strengths and weaknesses of the many decks on the ranked ladder: by watching other duelists.

Spectating duels in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is rewarding in multiple ways

Players can improve their skills in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel with Duel Live (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Users can access the spectate mode, called Duel Live, from the main menu. There is a small pop-up advertisement that cycles between gem sales and then Duel Live will be available to select.

Once they are on that menu, gamers can start to view duels of top players to see how they are able to conduct themselves and view their strategies. This is valuable for a few reasons.

The first is that users are rewarded with gems for viewing Duel Live. Though it is a small amount (five gems), it's an excellent way to be rewarded for learning strategy through video. The second is, of course, learning to play more effectively through watching others.

Improving skills by observing the skills of others

When duelists watch others, they can learn what works and what doesn't. Perhaps there is a specific order to summon the cards, or maybe users can learn the right moment to interrupt a particular combo.

Learning these little tricks can help elevate a gamer's deck to the next level. While Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is a game based on cards, though they are only half of what wins a duel.

Knowing when and where to use specific cards and execute plays, such as when to use that negate, can make the difference between a win and a loss, especially at high levels of play, when every single move counts.

Duelists are able to complete missions to unlock free gems (Image via Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel)

Duelists can discover new and exciting archetypes in Duel Live

While the title does have an ever-changing meta, there are still other card archetypes and decks that don't see play as often. Sometimes on the ladder, it can be a slog to get through five of the same Eldlich decks in a row.

However, in Duel Live, gamers can discover some interesting new decks every once in a while. Seeing how they can adapt new playstyles to overcome meta decks is exciting. After all, everyone loves an underdog.

