The best Exodia deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

One of the most disrespectful decks in the history of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has to be Exodia. Exodia, the Forbidden One is a card that wins the game immediately provided the player has all the parts of it. It’s a five-part card, so the player has all five cards in their hand.

Those who have seen the early episodes of the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime likely remember Yugi Muto obliterating Seto Kaiba with Exodia, the Forbidden One. If the player doesn’t get the cards they need to win the duel immediately, it’s not the end of the game.

Few things are more satisfying than an opening Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel hand that has all five pieces of Exodia.

What is the Exodia deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Collecting all five parts of Exodia in a player's hand wins the game (Image via Konami)

The goal of this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is a very clear one - draw as many cards as humanly possible, with the goal of having all five pieces of Exodia, the Forbidden One in hand. The player doesn’t put these cards in play, they just have to be in the hand.

It’s a very spell-heavy deck, allowing the player to draw cards and life-point protection, so Exodia can show up inevitably. Of course, it’s also possible to just start with all five cards, and just win the duel at the start, and it is incredibly satisfying.

If the player needs cards for this deck, several useful ones show up in The Great Olds Secret Pack. Thankfully, players can only have one of each of the five cards in their decks, and the four limbs are Normal rarity, and Exodia is Super Rare.

It’s time to d-d-d-d–draw!

Exodia is a One-Turn Kill deck (OTK) in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, so the duelist isn’t going to look for openings to ping away damage. If the player doesn’t have the key cards in hand, it’s time to draw. That’s where Royal Magical Library comes in.

This Spellcaster/Effect card gains a Spell Counter anytime its owner successfully resolves a spell, to a maximum of three. When that happens, the player can remove all three counters to draw a card. This will allow the player to draw many cards in a hurry.

With enough spell cards to draw, Royal Magic Library lets a player draw through most of their deck easily (Image via Konami)

The deck also features a pair of spell equipment cards that will lead to drawing more. Cursed Bamboo Sword and Broken Bamboo Sword are only important because they are “Bamboo Sword” spells. They grant 0 ATK to a monster.

Golden Bamboo Sword is a spell card that, if the player controls a Bamboo Sword, draw 2 cards. This is great drawing power and also synergizes perfectly with Royal Magical Library.

These aren’t the only draw spells, either. When The White Stone of Legend goes to the graveyard, the controller can find a Blue-Eyes White Dragon and put it in hand. That’s key for Trade-In. This spell has the player discard a Level 8 Monster (Blue-Eyes) to draw 2 cards.

Chicken Game + Upstart Goblin = Lockdown

A player can combine these cards to make sure they stay under an opponent's life total, and have a safe way to win (Image via Konami)

Occasionally, these games are going to drag on, and the duelist needs to stall. That’s where the Chicken Game/Upstart Goblin combo comes into play. Chicken Game is a Field Spell that has the player with the lowest Life Point total be immune to damage.

That’s going to be the Exodia duelist though. That player can pay 1,000 life points a turn to do one of a few effects - we’re going to use it to draw 1 card. This gets paired with Upstart Goblin, which has the duelist draw a card and then give the other player 1,0000 Life Points. That way, the owner of Chicken Game always has fewer Life Points.

As long as the Exodia player in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has no way to take damage, it could be a matter of time to get this in play.

The Exodia deck

The power of the Exodia deck is how fast it is. Players can chew through this deck incredibly quickly, drawing into spells, playing them, and drawing even more. Many of the cards in this deck can’t be interrupted either, so there’s not a lot of ways it can be stopped.

A great deal of this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, in theory, could be drawn through in one or two turns with the greatest of ease. From there, when we have all five cards of Exodia, the Forbidden One, the game is over! One of the downsides is that this deck is focused firmly on one thing.

There isn’t much in the way of a backup plan if things don’t go well. But it’s not a huge deck, and it does have options to make sure the player draws into what they need. There are several flavors of Exodia deck, but this one offers safety and card draw with a great deal of speed.

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Exodia decklist

Exodia The Forbidden One x1

Right Leg Of The Forbidden One x1

Left Leg Of The Forbidden One x1

Left Arm Of The Forbidden One x1

Right Arm Of The Forbidden One x1

Blue-Eyes White Dragon x3

The White Stone Of Legend x2

Magicians’ Souls x2

Royal Magical Library x3

Upstart Goblin x3

Trade-In x3

Golden Bamboo Sword x3

One Day Of Peace x1

Triple Tactics Talent x3

Broken Bamboo Sword x 3

Cursed Bamboo Sword x3

Pseudo Space x3

Chicken Game x3

This is also a very expensive Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, with lots of Super Rare/Ultra Rare spells. Players that already own these cards for other decks will be ahead. At least the main cards of Exodia itself are very easy to put together.

There are so many different ways to play Exodia, the Forbidden One, but this one offers the card draw and potential security to get through the game unscathed.

