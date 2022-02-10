How to get free gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

It can be very expensive to build the ideal deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and for that, players need gems, besides crafting materials. With gems, players can buy all the Secret Packs needed to really get the rare, powerful cards for a deck. Thankfully, there are several ways to gain gems.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is incredibly generous with getting gems, and there are quite a few ways to farm them if a player is just a little patient. If you’re looking to get free gems in Master Duel, here’s what to do.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is not as pay-to-win as other card games

There are several solid ways to farm gems in Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Sure, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players can buy gems if they want to and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. But this is a game that’s pretty fair to its free-to-play users, offering a fair amount of gems just for playing the game. There are also occasional events that grant free gems, like the recent 10M celebration.

In it, players just have to log in and get a free 1,000 gems to do as they please. Some might immediately buy packs with it, but players can also use it to buy the upgraded Duel Pass, and gain even more gems that way.

Players have several options to farm gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and while they aren’t always a ton of gems, they stack up over time.

The Duel Pass has rewards for all players

Players do not need to invest money into the duel pass, but the gold track does have more rewards (Image via Konami)

The Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Duel Pass has two tracks, a free (normal) and a paid (gold) track. The normal track has 50 levels and includes nearly the same amount of gems as the gold does up to that point.

The normal pass has 200 gems, as well as a wealth of Craft Points. There is a paid track with 100 total levels and rewards for the normal and gold pass rewards, but the normal path is free.

Simply playing ranked also rewards gems

Climbing the ranks also rewards gems, offering incentive to play ranked duels (Image via Konami)

Ranked Duels are a great way to farm gems, and depending on how well the player does, a few extra gems could be in it. On top of that, players are rated based on how they do, and that leads to little treasure packs that contain 5 gems, occasionally cards, or pack tickets. Winning Ranked Duels also gives points to the duel pass, which means even more rewards.

As players win ranked duels and climb, they are rewarded with gems, even in the Rookie and Bronze Tiers. Each time a player climbs to another tier, they are rewarded with gems. Players gain no gems for surrendering, so bear that in mind.

Solo Mode grants a good amount of gems

Solo Mode is a section of the game where players learn about Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and duel against computer opponents. A solid amount of gems are to be found here. Each Practice Chapter completed here rewards 600 gems, which is going to go a long way.

There are also missions that reward players for playing in Solo Mode, so it is certainly worth doing if the player is after gems.

Missions are a constant source of gems and rewards

Missions are a steady source of gems and other rewards (Image via Konami)

Missions are divided into two sections: Unlimited and Limited-Time Missions. Unlimited Missions can be completed at any time, and the Limited, as the name implies, resets after a certain period of time. There are some pretty huge rewards in Unlimited Missions, including some Secret Missions.

Unlimited Missions feature climbing in ranked, activating effects from the graveyard, removing opponents' cards, destroying opponents’ cards, and so much more. Players can take their time on these. Conversely, Limited-Time Missions are in a similar vein, but also feature log-in rewards, spectating duels, and simply playing the game (and winning the game)!

Missions are a non-stop source of gems, sometimes huge rewards, sometimes a little on the smaller side. But there are plenty of them to go around.

These are the best ways to farm free gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. There are so many free gems on offer in the game that even someone who doesn’t want to spend money can get and begin building the deck they are after.

