Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel celebrates 10M downloads by offering free 1,000 gems, here is how players can claim them

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has really had an incredible month, with the card game taking over the internet. Millions are playing across a variety of platforms, diving into the classic trading card game.

First launched on January 19, 2022, players have already downloaded the game over 10 million times, and Konami is celebrating by granting all players 1,000 Gems, which equals 10 packs of cards in-game.

To celebrate, we're giving away 1000 Gems as a log-in bonus to all players who play MASTER DUEL between now and 31 March 2022.

Make sure to claim yours!

#YUGIOH #YuGiOhMasterDuel #MasterDuel

This was certainly helped by the recent mobile launch of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, giving more players than access to the recent digital iteration of the card game. Konami wanted to thank their fans and are granting 1,000 gems to all players of the game for a limited time.

Download Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL is now available on iOS and Android mobile devices in the Americas.

The game itself is currently in the top ten games on Steam, so it’s doing significantly well for itself. According to SteamDB, it is currently in sixth place, with over 130K players logged in and dueling.

The 1,000 free gems will be available between now and March 31, 2022. But how can a player claim these for themselves?

Thankfully, it’s incredibly easy to claim the gems for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duelist fans. As long as a player logs in between today and March 31, they can easily claim the reward for themselves, on console, mobile, anywhere they play the game.

Claim your Gems in Yu-Gi-Oh!

Log into Yu-Gi-Oh on any platform

Click the “Missions” tab at the top right

The reward is under “Limited-Time Missions”

Click “Claim all Awards at once” on the bottom right

Once players complete these steps, they will get a bonus of free gems to use in-game. There are many things to use these on, between Secret Packs, Master Packs, or some of the Mates.

Some decks are more powerful than others, so knowing what to focus on can certainly help, but Konami has been incredibly kind when it comes to giving players gems through in-game missions.

1,000 Gems is an impressive reward and all a player has to do to acquire them is simply log in and claim them within the limited time.

