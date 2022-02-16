The best Blue-Eyes White Dragon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

The Blue-Eyes White Dragon is one of the most iconic monsters in all of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It features no special powers or abilities and is just a massive beater with 3000 Attack Points. Normally, it requires two monsters to tribute it into existence, but there are better ways.

This is normally a mid-range deck, but turn-1 Blue-Eyes White Dragons that don’t get removed can win much faster than that. It’s a deck that drops tons of damage in short order, thanks to the power of Blue-Eyes in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

What to do with a Blue-Eyes White Dragon in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Instead, this deck runs a few low-power cards that can help a player cheat a Blue-Eyes White Dragon into play in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. With a tuner card (The White Stone of the Ancients) and the right monster in hand (Sage with Eyes of Blue), a player can easily drop a pair of Blue-Eyes.

If a player is looking for specific cards out of Secret Packs, The Azure in the Ivory and Revival of Legends are the way to go. Also, starting with the “Power of Dragons” starter helps get this deck going.

Turn 1, two Blue-Eyes White Dragons

Simple but effective, Blue-Eyes White Dragon is incredibly satisfying (Image via Konami)

Perhaps one of the most satisfying starts to the game is Sage with the Eyes of Blue in hand and the Tuner monster The White Stone of the Ancients being in play. During a player’s end phase, if that card is in the graveyard, that player can Special Summon a Blue-Eyes monster from that player’s deck because it was sent there.

They can also banish that card from the graveyard and bring a Blue-Eyes card and put it into their hand. All the player needs is to send this card to the cemetery somehow. The player discards Sage with the Eyes of Blue and targets the White Stone. This lets the player now Special Summon 1 Blue-Eyes card from their deck.

Suddenly, that’s two Blue-Eyes, and if the other player has no defense, that’s 6,000 Life Points of damage.

The Power of Blue Eyes in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Maiden with Eyes of Blue is another compelling way to get Blue-Eyes cards into play, specifically the Blue-Eyes White Dragon. The above combo can get any Blue-Eyes cards in the deck (Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon, Blue-Eyes Solid Dragon, et cetera).

Have a Blue-Eyes on turn one, but want to play it? This is a great alternative (Image via Konami)

This card needs to be in play for this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel combo to work. When a card or effect is activated that targets this, it can Special Summon 1 Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the hand, deck, or graveyard.

Also, when it’s the target of an attack, that attack can be negated to Special Summon a Blue-Eyes White Dragon from the hand, deck, or graveyard. This can only be done once a turn, though.

This is yet another tangible way to get Blue-Eyes Dragons into play. From here, it’s time to damage the other players until the end of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel match, but they will likely immediately be targeted for destruction. That’s why players need handtraps and other spells.

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring are great examples of these, as they can negate card effects that would target creatures of that duelist. There’s also Raigeki to destroy all of the other player’s monsters.

Other Blue-Eyes, ways to summon

What can a player do if they don’t have any of these cards to start? If they have a Blue-Eyes White Dragon in hand and a Blue-Eyes Alternative Dragon, that can be Special Summoned. Just reveal the Blue-Eyes White Dragon and play another 3000 Attack Point card instead.

There are ways to find Blue-Eyes cards, though, like the above combos, and cards like Bingo Machine, Go!!! This will allow a player to find a trio of cards related to Blue-Eyes and will enable them to put one in hand. If our Blue-Eyes go to the grave, for any reason, they can be summoned back with Silver’s Cry as well.

Should the regular Blue-Eyes cards not be satisfactory in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, the player can use Future Fusion or Greater Polymerization to combine our Blue-Eyes White Dragons into something more powerful, like Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon.

Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon is another solid pick in this deck (Image via Konami)

This Dragon cannot be destroyed in battle, making spells and traps important. It can attack monsters twice in a turn, and any target it doesn’t destroy gets banished instead. If the other player has cards too big to handle, and the duelist has spare Life Points, this is an excellent solution to the problem.

Hieratic Sun Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis and Number 23: Lancelot, Dark Knight of the Underworld, are also excellent cards to finish the game off with, after tributing a pair of Blue-Eyes to do so in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Decklist for Blue-Eyes White Dragon deck

Blue-Eyes White Dragon x3

The White Stone of Legend x1

Maiden with Eyes of Blue x1

Sage with Eyes of Blue x3

The White Stone of Ancients x3

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x1

Blue-Eyes Alternative White Dragon x2

Dragon Spirit of White x1

Blue-Eyes Solid Dragon x1

Nebula Dragon x2

Blue-Eyes Abyss Dragon x1

Raigeki x1

Harpie’s Feather Duster x1

Greater Polymerization x1

Monster Reborn x1

Trade-In x2

The Melody of Awakening Dragon x1

Cards of Consonance x2

Return of the Dragon Lords x3

Bingo Machine, Go!!! x1

Lightning Storm x1

Future Fusion x1

Silver’s Cry x1

Bottomless Trap Hole x1

The Ultimate Creature of Destruction x1

Solemn Judgement x1

Burst Stream Of Destruction x1

True Light x1

Extra Deck

Blue-Eyes Twin Burst Dragon x1

Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon x2

Five-Headed Dragon x2

Neo Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon x1

Azure-Eyes Silver Dragon x1

Blue-Eyes Spirit Dragon x1

Thunder End Dragon x1

Hieratic Sun Dragon Overlord of Heliopolis x1

Number 23: Lancelot, Dark Knight of the Underworld x1

Final thoughts on the deck

There are so many excellent choices to win within this deck (Image via Konami)

The Blue-Eyes White Dragon deck may not be the most powerful in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, but it’s incredibly satisfying to drop a couple of Blue-Eyes in one turn and throw down absolute monster amounts of damage. With solid traps and spells in play, players can keep their dragons around to deal even more ferocious combat damage.

It's a deck with many ways to draw into the power of dragons and cards that summon them into existence quickly. If a player can get three Blue-Eyes in play, they can also summon Neo Blue-Eyes Ultimate Dragon to take extra attacks and win the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel battle.

