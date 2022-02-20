Top 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel meta decks for February 2022

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has so many decks that players can try and use them to climb in the game. Some are anti-meta decks, but there are always tried-and-true concepts that players can pick up and pilot if they’re looking to score wins.

Some of these decks are more complicated than others, but this is the top ten, most powerful decks going in the game right now.

What are the top 10 best decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel?

Some of these decks won’t work for everyone, that’s important to know. There are other factors to consider when picking a deck on top of that. Not every player likes to play control decks, for example, and there is always going to be a counter to whatever a player uses.

Even if someone runs one of the most powerful control decks in the game, like Eldlich, it can be stopped. An anti-meta deck like Gravekeepers for example, can throw down a Necrovalley and completely stall their opponent.

These decks will not guarantee a win, but they are among the most powerful that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel has to offer at this moment.

10) Prank-Kids are silly but Accesscode Talker leads to victory

The Prank-Kids might seem silly, but they're dangerous (Image via Konami)

Prank-Kids x Accesscode Talker is a deck built around Fusion Summons and Link Summons, and the combos for the deck are frankly pretty easy to pick up. The player will be able to link summon through a variety of the Prank-Kidscards, leading up to the powerful Prank-Kids Battle Butler, thanks to Prank-Kids Pandemonium.

From there, players will aim for Link Summoning Accesscode Talker and with some careful graveyard shenanigans, and utilize Prank-Kids Rip-Roarin-Roaster, to summon Accesscode Talker, use it for Accesscode Talker’s ability, to give the monster 6000 Attack Points.

It’s an incredibly satisfying deck to power through someone in an efficient manner.

9) True Draco is an anti-meta deck that gets serious results

An example of a True Draco deck, as found in Public Search on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Known as a “meta-buster”, this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck uses a series of handtraps and effect monsters to cheat their three monsters into play faster. It also wants to rely on continuous traps like The Monarchs Erupt and Skill Drain to slow down the game.

One of the best things about it is how flexible it is - whether a player wants to go for the midrange stomp strategy, or a slow, agonizing control deck, True Draco is incredibly satisfying. It’s not an expensive deck, making it even more desirable. It technically can play without a single Ultra Rare card, thanks to a few substitutions when it comes to cards.

With Majesty Maiden, the True Dracocaster, Ignis Heat, the True Dracowarrior, and Dinomight Knight, the True Dracofighter, victory is secured. This is a deck that doesn’t need nor run an Extra Deck either.

8) Dragon Link can OTK whether it goes first or second

Dragon Link is a key component to this deck, and seeing it could mean the end is near (Image via Konami)

Combo decks are all the rage in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and Dragon Link are definitely some of the top ones. Through chain blocking, it gets through the other player’s attempts to disrupt it.

This deck is powerful because it can deal with aggressive decks and OTK combos, as well as grind the game down and make other players struggle with the pace the duelist wants.

It can feel a little complicated in this way, though, because the players have to optimally play their cards and pick the order in which the effects will go off, to keep their combos safe. Thankfully, it has a wide variety of combos to use in the deck.

By starting off with Black Metal Dragon, Starliege Seyfert, and Chaos Space, they can start setting up chains of frustrating experiences.

7) Invoked Shaddoll is a frustrating control deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

It seems like the trend right now in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is either turn one OTK, or the endless grind of a control deck. The deck runs a few engines to get things going, as they fetch the cards to make the powerful, game-ending Fusion summons, or halt players who also rely on Special Summons.

El Shaddoll Construct is powerful and creepy at the same time; a dangerous combination (Image via Konami)

Whether the player wants board wipe, or stopping combos, Invoked Shaddoll can be wildly infuriating. For example, El Shaddoll Construct, if it battles a Special Summoned monster, it simply destroys them. Special Summon is incredibly common right now, and the doll puts them in place.

The deck has two strong combo starters, beginning with Aleister the Invoker, or Nadir Servant, and all roads lead to disaster.

6) Virtual World proves that aggro decks still have a place in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’s meta

Who doesn't love a monster that can't be destroyed in battle? (Image via Konami)

Virtual World is a really cool deck archetype, and it’s built around banishing and Special Summoning from the hand, and sending cards from the deck right to the graveyard. Upon being Special Summoned, these Virtual World cards have additional effects, to overwhelm players.

They can swarm the field and get cards into the graveyard, which plays into the overall strategy. It’s big on Synchro Monster and XYZ Monster plays, ending in monsters like Number 75: Bamboozling Gossip Shadow and Virtual World Beast - Jiujiu.

It’s also a deck that runs Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder, which is not only powerful, but can clear the board.

The deck ultimately uses those powerful styles of XYZ and Synchro Monsters to damage the other player and end the game in a hurry.

5) Sky Strikers is a toolbox deck used by many to overwhelm players

Even beginning Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel players have likely seen this combo once or twice (Image via Konami)

In the early weeks of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, this deck was seen a great deal by players. As a “toolbox deck”, it can fetch the cards it needs in a wide variety of ways, so it always feels like the other player has a combo to use.

It’s easy-to-play but hard to master and uses an absolute mountain of spell cards. These are the most important cards in the deck, and Sky Strikers value the Sky Striker spells. As long as the player has at least 3 spell cards in the graveyard, those Sky Striker spells have additional, annoying effects.

The game typically ends thanks to Sky Striker Ace, since it gets stronger, the more Spell Cards are in the graveyard. It of course also runs Accesscode Talker to try and end the game as well.

4) Madolche decks are built around tasty deserts

It may be a little confusing at first, but it all begins with this simple, adorable desert (Image via Konami)

Most combo decks like to go first, and if they don’t, they can wind up losing as a result. That’s what makes Madolche such a tasty option in the current meta. It likes to go second! It can destroy the board, create devastating combos, and win by going second, and that makes it a great option.

Like many of the best decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, it can be played two ways - aggressive or control. The aggro option is a One-Turn Kill, making it ideal in this best-of-one gameplay in Master Duel.

The deck itself can clear a pair of cards on the other player’s field, and then attack for 8,000 damage via its Madolche combos.

Perhaps the most interesting of all is to set up a powerful combo, all the player needs is Madolche Anjelly. The rest just happens because of what that card does.

3) Eldlich Control is an infuriating experience in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

There isn't much more to be said about this card; Eldlich the Golden Lord is disgusting (Image via Konami)

Eldlich the Golden Lord is an impossibly powerful card and has a simple OTK as long as the other player has 8,000 or lower Life Points. They put an Eldlich in the grave, one in play, and put a trap in play.

Then they special summon Eldlich with the trap, attack, and on Main Phase 2, contribute both to get Superdreadnought Rail Cannon Gustav Max. Use its ability, and the game is over.

It’s a powerful, but expensive deck. There are budget versions that work too, but Eldlich is one of the most frustrating decks a player can come across in the entirety of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. It can be defeated however.

2) Tri-Brigade Lyrilusc, or “Bird Up”

An "all-or-nothing" deck, Bird Up has powerful combos and monsters, but it's so satisfying to see go off (Image via Konami)

Tri-Brigade comes in a wide variety of flavors, from Zoodiac to Bird Up. It’s a flexible combo, and is often known as an “all or nothing combo deck.” It’s high-risk, high-reward, and it features some of the best Link Monster engines in the entire game.

These are combined with the Lyrilusc monsters that can seek each other out by filling up the board with numbers, and then comboing into the Tri-Brigade. This is thanks to Tri-Brigade monsters also synergizing with Winged Beast monsters as their link materials.

It runs a horde of incredible Boss Monsters - Utopic Draco Future, Accesscode Talker, and Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS. It’s one of the top decks in the game if someone wants to gamble.

1) Drytron Fairies are the undisputed kings of Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Drytrons are far and away the most powerful deck in the game. It can be beat, but it's undeniably powerful (Image via Konami)

The deck is built around a powerful game mechanic, Ritual Summon. It’s designed to create huge combos and summon more monsters into play than a player really should. Since it can summon monsters based on Attack Points instead of normal methods, it’s a unique deck.

Its combos can quickly and efficiently drop the Herald of Ultimateness on turn one, load up on Drytrons on turn 2, and summon Zeus to end the game. It has a constant flow of monster fetch through its engines, and once a player gets down the flow of the combos, it’s near unstoppable in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Disclaimer: This list of top 10 Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Deck archetypes is opinionated and may vary from player to player.

