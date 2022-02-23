How to play Drytron Fairies in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Drytrons is arguably the most powerful deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel right now, and in particular, Drytron Fairies stands out as a powerful combo deck. It has budget/free-to-play options and a more expensive version, with all the best cards.

With the proper setup, Drytron Fairies in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can win on turn two with pretty little effort. Since Drytrons are a special monster, they can come into play easily through Ritual and graveyard shenanigans.

Drytrons in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Thanks to the Master Duel banlist, this deck is a bit more potent than in the actual physical card game. It combines the power of machines and fairy cards to bring firepower and enough damage to win games quickly. It also uses one of the most powerful cards in the game to easily clear the board.

One of the packs needed to get cards for this deck is Celestial Dragon and Bear (Image via Konami)

It’s far and away, one of the best decks in the game. Thanks to Cyber Angel Benten, it’s effortless to fetch the required cards for combos. The Drytrons themselves can be pitched to the graveyard to bring cards (Rituals, Spells, Monsters) and, when done correctly, set up a nice, quick win.

To gather cards for this deck, players will want the Celestial Dragon and Bear Secret Pack as well as Souls of Sublime Gods.

Using Alpha and Zeta to set up the Drytron Combo

The Herald of Ultimateness can negate Special Summons and trap/spell cards. The player just has to discard a Fairy Card to counter those, and the negated card is also destroyed. That’s why it’s so crucial. Users will want to use Drytron cards to fetch key Ritual Spells and Ritual Sumon cards on turn one.

This is done with Drytrons Alpha and Zeta. Alpha seeks out a Ritual Monster, and Zeta finds a Ritual Spell out of the deck. In turn, players receive Cyber Angel Benten from this, and it’s another critical component of the deck.

Gamers will activate Drytron Alpha Thuban, tributing Drytron Zeta Aldhibah to Special Summon itself, and search for Cyber Angel Benten. Then they activate Zeta in the graveyard, tributing Benten to summon itself and search for Meteonis Drytron.

Benten is then activated in the graveyard to seek out Diviner of the Herald and use our two Drytrons to form Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir. Activating its effect, users will send Drytron Gamma Eltanin to the graveyard.

At this point, the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel gamer will finally do a regular summon, summoning Diviner of the Herald, sending the Herald of the Arc Light to the graveyard, and turning Diviner into a Level 6 Monster. Activating Herald of the Arc Light will allow players to search out the Herald of Ultimateness, which was a big turn-one goal.

Though a silly name, the Herald of Ultimateness is key to securing the field in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (Image via Konami)

Next step: Setting up conditions for victory

By activating Meteonois Drytron’s graveyard effect, users make Mu Beta Fafnir lose 1000 Attack Points and return it to their hand. They will then want to summon Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal, by way of Diviner and Benten.

Beatrice’s effect will have the duelist detach Diviner of the Herald to find a copy of Eva, put it in the graveyard, and then activate Eva’s effect. This banishes Diviner and Herald of the Arc Light to search out Herald of Orange Light and a new Diviner.

Meteonis Draconids is another important Drytron for the deck and can devastate the other player’s field if they get a chance to get moving (Image via Konami)

Activating Meteonis Drytron again, players detach the last material to summon Herald of Ultimateness from their hands, giving them two negates in play. The next step is to trigger Gamma in the graveyard, tributing the Mu Beta to summon itself and another Drytron from the grave. Through these, I:P Masquerena comes into play.

The endgame for Drytrons in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

If Masquerena is a material for a card, that card cannot be destroyed by the opponent’s card effects, making it very powerful. At this point, the turn is passed.

On the other player’s turn, the duelist activates Beatrice again to send a copy of Eva to the graveyard, banish the other Eva and Benten as the cost, and seek out another Diviner and Herald of Orange Light.

The best part of all about this Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck is that it requires two cards to get going. By completing this combo, users have I:P Masquerena and Beatrice, which form Knightmare Unicorn. Then they shuffle away a card on top of that.

Games also have Herald of Ultimateness with four total negates and a pair of Heralds of Orange Light, just in case the other player has some counters.

Extra card draw and damage? Knightmare Unicorn is one tough customer in this deck (Image via Konami)

From here, it’s just a matter of pounding the other user into submission and securing the win in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. This is not a deck that relies on trap cards, as it does not need them to win.

Decklist for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Eva x2

Drytron Alpha Thuban x3

Drytron Gamma Eltanin x1

Drytron Zeta Aldhibah x3

Drtryon Delta Altais x1

Herald of Orange Light x3

Diviner of the Herald x3

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring x3

Cyber Angel Natasha x1

Cyber Angel Benten x3

Herald of Ultimateness x1

Preparation of Rites x3

Drytron Nova x3

Cyber Emergency x3

Meteonis Drytron x2

Drytron Asterism x2

Lightning Storm x1

Harpie’s Feather Duster x1

Nibiru, the Primal Being x1

Foolish Burial x1

Called by the Grave x2

Twin Twisters x1

Extra deck

Divine Arsenal AA-ZEUS - Sky Thunder x1

Elder Entity N’tss x1

Herald of the Arc Light x2

Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal x1

Drytron Mu Beta Fafnir x2

Downerd Magician x1

Union Carrier x1

Lyrilusc - Assembled Nightinggale

Accesscode Talker x1

Knightmare Unicofnr x1

I:P Masquerena x1

Relinquished Anima x1

Linkuriboh x1

Final thoughts on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duels’ Drytron

nohtto @TTVnohtto Got Platinum I, what a wild ride. Ok, it's with Drytron x Herald, and on Master Duel's format, but this was my first tier 1 Deck I've ever committed to. I usually go casual. Nice to see that I can pull it off when I actually try. Got Platinum I, what a wild ride. Ok, it's with Drytron x Herald, and on Master Duel's format, but this was my first tier 1 Deck I've ever committed to. I usually go casual. Nice to see that I can pull it off when I actually try. https://t.co/sXGvgTWseh

This is an amazing Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel deck, and again, the top of the top tier. The downside is that it can feel incredibly complicated and has quite a few combos. This is just one way to play the Drytron Fairy deck, and even with this same decklist, there are a variety of combos and ways to go.

Players can go for Accesscode Talker for big damage or Zeus if they need to clear the board. There are several ways to play, and either way, the other player will feel the frustration of a long, tedious turn one.

It’s a fun deck that doesn’t require traps but will rely on powerful staple spell cards.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

