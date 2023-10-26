Reverse 1999 free codes and steps to redeem (October 2023)

Reverse 1999, an RPG gacha game by Bluepoch, was released globally for mobile devices with beautiful graphics, characters, and a unique time travel-themed premise. After a weird phenomenon called the Storm occurs on the last day of 1999, time starts flowing backward. In this bizarre timeline, you take the role of Vertin to unravel the secret behind the Storm.

You can get tons of freebies on the official launch day, such as pre-registration rewards, logging in for the first time, clearing quests, and more. The developers have also prepared codes, granting tons of freebies upon redemption. This article provides all active Reverse 1999 codes for October 2023 and steps to redeem them.

All active Reverse 1999 codes to get freebies in October 2023

Tap the Settings button and hit the Go button next to Exchange Code Reward to enter the code redemption window. (Image via Bluepoch)

Reverse 1999 is an RPG gacha title featuring turn-based combat mechanics. You must summon new characters from in-game gacha using Unilog or Clear Drops. Making them more robust requires using Dust or Sharpodonty. The latter also helps upgrade Psychubes and Insights.

Like other gacha games, you can grind or purchase them from the in-app store. To get them for free, use the redemption code that Bluepoch provides. As of writing, only one developer offering is active, providing freebies in October 2023.

Here is the active Reverse 1999 code and its rewards:

Redeem code

ENTERTHESHOW

Rewards

Clear Drop × 60

Dust × 4000

Sharpodonty × 3000

Bottle of Pages × 2

Enlighten I × 5

A step-by-step guide to redeem Reverse 1999 codes

Enter the code into the box and hit the Confirm button to claim freebies. (Image via Bluepoch)

Like other RPG games, the redemption process in this title is also straightforward. You can use an in-game method to redeem the code. Here are the steps that pave your way to the freebies:

Install the game on your desired platform.

Complete the prologue that wraps up tutorial stages and gives you access to all game features.

On the lobby screen, tap the button with three horizontal lines. You can find it on the left side below the Bank button.

button. It opens a new screen with a bunch of buttons on the bottom left side.

Tap the Settings button, opening a new window with Account , Graphics , Sound , and Language buttons.

button, opening a new window with , , , and buttons. In the Account tab, hit the Go button on the right side of the Exchange Code Reward .

tab, hit the button on the right side of the . The Exchange for Reward dialog box appears.

dialog box appears. Type or copy/paste the code into the box and tap the Confirm button to claim freebies.

You must type the code in the same format provided by developers to claim the rewards successfully. Moreover, each player can use the above offering only once per account.

That concludes our guide on Reverse free codes and steps to redeem them. Those interested can check out the Reverse 1999 tier list for a smooth in-game journey.