Another Eden tier list (January 2024)

An Another Eden tier list ranks all playable characters in the Wright Flyer Studios JRPG into different tiers based on their utility and strength in the current meta. The game has a massive roster of over 200 heroes. Breezing through new side events, story stages, and other content requires you to use the best ones. However, the title's cast variety and ever-changing meta might make this process daunting.
This article ranks all Another Eden heroes in a tier list for January 2024.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Another Eden tier list: The best heroes for your team (January 2024)
Any Another Eden hero can have multiple variants, denoted by Another Style (AS), Extra Style (ES), and Alter. They can also have multiple or no elemental types. Each character can have one or more elements: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, or Crystal.
This article categorizes all heroes into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective elemental types. Like other RPG tier lists, the dominating units are listed in the SS ranks, and the weaker ones fall under the C tier.
Notably, the ranking of heroes fluctuates with every update Another Eden receives from Wright Flyer Studios, which frequently introduces new content in the game. The latest heroes added to the title with the 3.5.0 version updates are Thillelille (ES), Alma (AS), and Wenefica.
Another Eden tier list: SS-tier heroes
The SS-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list are the most valuable units in the current meta. They can deal significant damage in all game modes and provide excellent support to your team. These characters are versatile and can help you get optimum results in almost any situation.
- Necoco (AS): Earth
- Azami (AS): Wind
- Yakumo: Shade
- Alma (AS): Water
- Iphi: Fire, Shade
- Tsukiha (Alter): Fire
- Alma: Crystal
- Aisha: Fire, Water
- Velette: Thunder
- Hismena (Alter): Crystal
- Shion (Alter): Fire
- Otoha (AS): Earth
- Mayu: Water
- Flammelapis (AS): Water
- Flammelapis: Water
- Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder
- Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal
- Cynthia (AS): Wind
- Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal
- Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade
- Suzette (Extra Style): Fire
- Toova (Alter): Earth
- Suzette (Alter): Wind
- Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade
- Daisy: Earth
- Thillelille (ES): Water
- Kikyo (AS): Wind
- Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder
- Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal
- Garambarrel: Wind
- Garambarrel (AS): Wind
- Ewella: Water, Crystal
- Dunarith (AS): Wind
- Pizzica: Fire
- Chiyo (AS): Earth
- Nikeh (AS): Water
- Cerrine (AS): Earth
- Shigure (AS): Water
- Nagi (AS): Earth
- Mighty (AS): Water
- Ciel (AS): Earth
- Philo: Water
- Ewan (AS): Fire
- Renri (AS): Fire
- Akane (AS): Fire
- Foran (AS): Water
- Yukino (AS): Water
- Yukino: Water
- Lokido (AS): Earth
- Laclair (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (AS): Fire
- Hismena (AS): Water
- Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind
- Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade
- Yuna (AS): Water
- Miyu (AS): Fire
- Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder
- Tiramisu (AS): Earth
- Skull: Thunder
- Shanie (AS): Water
- Tsubame (AS): Earth
- Hozuki (AS): Fire
- Anabel (AS): Water
- Rosetta (AS): Fire
- Shannon (AS): Wind
- Shannon (Alter): Earth
- Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal
- Aldo: Fire
- Myunfa (AS): Earth
- Radica (AS): Fire
- Myrus (AS): Earth
- Nekoko (AS): Earth
- Radias (AS): Fire
- Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder
- Tiramisu: Earth
- Thillelille: Fire, Shade
- Violet: Earth
- Cynthia: Wind
- Myunfa: Earth
- Cyrus: Water
- Biaka: Wind
- Mana: Null
- Deirdre: Earth
- Hardy: Fire
- Hardy (AS): Fire
- Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal
- Mariel: Wind
- Elga: Earth
- Gariyu: Fire
- Myrus: Earth
- Milsha: Earth, Shade
- Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade
- Yipha: Wind
- Yipha (AS): Wind
- Philo (AS): Water
- Orleya: Fire, Thunder
- Ewan: Fire
- Yuna: Water
- Ilulu: Wind
- Melody: Wind
- Melissa: Wind, Crystal
- Claude: Wind
- Shannon: Wind
- Melina: Water
- Dewey: Water
- Dewey (AS): Water
- Felmina: Wind
- Bertrand: Earth
Another Eden tier list: S-tier heroes
You can breeze through almost any stage in the game with S-tier heroes in your team. These units are less potent than the SS rank characters, so upgrade them whenever possible.
- Parisa (AS): Fire
- Wenefica: Water/Shade
- Heena (AS): Wind
- Alphen: Fire
- Felmina (Extra Style): Water
- Soira (AS): Wind
- Eva: Water, Crystal
- Curio: Wind, Shade
- Serge: Null
- Starky: Crystal
- Kid: Fire
- Harle: Fire, Shade
- Levia (AS): Water
- Zeviro (AS): Water
- Hismena: Water
- Sheila (AS): Water
- Veina (AS): Wind
- Suzette (AS): Wind
- Claude (AS): Wind
- Claude (Extra Style): Earth
- Melina (AS): Water
- Felmina (AS): Wind
- Shion (AS): Fire
- Pizzica (AS): Fire
- Mariel (AS): Wind
- Amy (AS): Wind
- Cetie (AS): Fire
- Zeviro: Water
- Premaya: Earth
- Dunarith: Wind
- Renri: Fire
- Tsukiha: Fire
- Shanie: Water
- Isuka: Wind
- Guildna: Fire
- Sophia: Water
- Lokido: Earth
- Mighty: Water
- Bivette: Fire
- Cetie: Fire
- Shion: Fire
- Nagi: Earth
- Anabel: Water
- Shigure: Water
- Laclair: Water
- Morgana: Wind
- Tsubame: Earth
- Lovebird: Fire
- Lovebird (AS): Fire
- Rosetta: Fire
Another Eden tier list: A-tier heroes
The A-tier heroes are average and provide utility in niche situations. Max out their upgrades and give them the best gears to make them more robust.
- Colette: None
- Lloyd: Fire
- Shionne: Fire
- Isuka (AS): Wind
- Saki (AS): Water
- Toova (AS): Earth
- Elga (AS): Earth
- Ruina (AS): Wind
- Radica: Fire
- Altena: Null
- Hozuki: Fire
- Veina: Wind
- Ciel: Earth
- Toova: Earth
- Joker: Fire
- Levia: Water
- Strawboy: Null
Another Eden tier list: B-tier heroes
The B-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list have low overall stats and don’t deal much damage. However, they can be great support units for your team. If you intend to use these characters, upgrade them at every opportunity.
- Miyu: Fire
- Riica: Earth
- Bria: Water
- Helena: Earth
- Feinne: Null
- Nopaew: Wind
- Krervo: Null
- Chiyo: Earth
- Erina: Null
- Soira: Wind
- Prai: Null
- Saki: Water
- Pom: Null
- Galliard: Earth
Another Eden tier list: C-tier heroes
The C-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list are weak compared to the characters in other ranks. They are only great for beginners to use in early-game stages.
- Minalca: Fire
- Uquaji: Water
- Nikeh: Water
- Parisa: Fire
- Cerrine: Earth
- Lele: Water
- Sheila: Water
- Foran: Water
- Akane: Fire
- Lingli: Fire
- Zilva: Earth
- Samora: Fire
- Rufus: Fire
- Jade: Fire
- Amy: Wind
- Komachi: Earth
- Cyuca: Wind
- Good Macky: Wind
- Otoha: Earth
- Myron: Earth
- Benedict: Wind
- Yazuki: Wind
- Lovinia: Wind
- Azami: Wind
- Raven: Earth
- Yio: Earth
- Sevyn: Wind
- Miranda: Fire
- Nero: Water
- Rovella: Water
- Nomar: Water
- Denny: Water
- Nonold: Null
- Breeno: Earth
- Ruina: Wind
- Darunis: Wind
That is the end of our Another Eden tier list for January 2024.