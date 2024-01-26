Another Eden tier list (January 2024)

An Another Eden tier list ranks all playable characters in the Wright Flyer Studios JRPG into different tiers based on their utility and strength in the current meta. The game has a massive roster of over 200 heroes. Breezing through new side events, story stages, and other content requires you to use the best ones. However, the title's cast variety and ever-changing meta might make this process daunting.

This article ranks all Another Eden heroes in a tier list for January 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Another Eden tier list: The best heroes for your team (January 2024)

Any Another Eden hero can have multiple variants, denoted by Another Style (AS), Extra Style (ES), and Alter. They can also have multiple or no elemental types. Each character can have one or more elements: Fire, Water, Earth, Wind, Thunder, Shade, or Crystal.

This article categorizes all heroes into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers with their respective elemental types. Like other RPG tier lists, the dominating units are listed in the SS ranks, and the weaker ones fall under the C tier.

Notably, the ranking of heroes fluctuates with every update Another Eden receives from Wright Flyer Studios, which frequently introduces new content in the game. The latest heroes added to the title with the 3.5.0 version updates are Thillelille (ES), Alma (AS), and Wenefica.

Another Eden tier list: SS-tier heroes

The SS-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list are the most valuable units in the current meta. They can deal significant damage in all game modes and provide excellent support to your team. These characters are versatile and can help you get optimum results in almost any situation.

Necoco (AS): Earth

Azami (AS): Wind

Yakumo: Shade

Alma (AS): Water

Iphi: Fire, Shade

Tsukiha (Alter): Fire

Alma: Crystal

Aisha: Fire, Water

Velette: Thunder

Hismena (Alter): Crystal

Shion (Alter): Fire

Otoha (AS): Earth

Mayu: Water

Flammelapis (AS): Water

Flammelapis: Water

Premaya (Alter): Water, Thunder

Mistrare (AS): Wind, Crystal

Cynthia (AS): Wind

Dewey (Alter): Fire, Crystal

Isuka (Alter): Earth, Shade

Suzette (Extra Style): Fire

Toova (Alter): Earth

Suzette (Alter): Wind

Isuka (Extra Style): Fire, Shade

Daisy: Earth

Thillelille (ES): Water

Kikyo (AS): Wind

Melina (Extra Style): Water, Thunder

Nagi (Extra Style): Water, Crystal

Garambarrel: Wind

Garambarrel (AS): Wind

Ewella: Water, Crystal

Dunarith (AS): Wind

Pizzica: Fire

Chiyo (AS): Earth

Nikeh (AS): Water

Cerrine (AS): Earth

Shigure (AS): Water

Nagi (AS): Earth

Mighty (AS): Water

Ciel (AS): Earth

Philo: Water

Ewan (AS): Fire

Renri (AS): Fire

Akane (AS): Fire

Foran (AS): Water

Yukino (AS): Water

Yukino: Water

Lokido (AS): Earth

Laclair (AS): Water

Tsukiha (AS): Fire

Hismena (AS): Water

Tsukiha (Extra Style): Wind

Thillelille (AS): Fire, Shade

Yuna (AS): Water

Miyu (AS): Fire

Miyu (Extra Style): Earth, Thunder

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Skull: Thunder

Shanie (AS): Water

Tsubame (AS): Earth

Hozuki (AS): Fire

Anabel (AS): Water

Rosetta (AS): Fire

Shannon (AS): Wind

Shannon (Alter): Earth

Clarte (AS): Earth, Crystal

Aldo: Fire

Myunfa (AS): Earth

Radica (AS): Fire

Myrus (AS): Earth

Nekoko (AS): Earth

Radias (AS): Fire

Victor (AS): Wind, Thunder

Tiramisu: Earth

Thillelille: Fire, Shade

Violet: Earth

Cynthia: Wind

Myunfa: Earth

Cyrus: Water

Biaka: Wind

Mana: Null

Deirdre: Earth

Hardy: Fire

Hardy (AS): Fire

Mariel (Extra Style): Crystal

Mariel: Wind

Elga: Earth

Gariyu: Fire

Myrus: Earth

Milsha: Earth, Shade

Milsha (AS): Earth, Shade

Yipha: Wind

Yipha (AS): Wind

Philo (AS): Water

Orleya: Fire, Thunder

Ewan: Fire

Yuna: Water

Ilulu: Wind

Melody: Wind

Melissa: Wind, Crystal

Claude: Wind

Shannon: Wind

Melina: Water

Dewey: Water

Dewey (AS): Water

Felmina: Wind

Bertrand: Earth

Another Eden tier list: S-tier heroes

You can breeze through almost any stage in the game with S-tier heroes in your team. These units are less potent than the SS rank characters, so upgrade them whenever possible.

Parisa (AS): Fire

Wenefica: Water/Shade

Heena (AS): Wind

Alphen: Fire

Felmina (Extra Style): Water

Soira (AS): Wind

Eva: Water, Crystal

Curio: Wind, Shade

Serge: Null

Starky: Crystal

Kid: Fire

Harle: Fire, Shade

Levia (AS): Water

Zeviro (AS): Water

Hismena: Water

Sheila (AS): Water

Veina (AS): Wind

Suzette (AS): Wind

Claude (AS): Wind

Claude (Extra Style): Earth

Melina (AS): Water

Felmina (AS): Wind

Shion (AS): Fire

Pizzica (AS): Fire

Mariel (AS): Wind

Amy (AS): Wind

Cetie (AS): Fire

Zeviro: Water

Premaya: Earth

Dunarith: Wind

Renri: Fire

Tsukiha: Fire

Shanie: Water

Isuka: Wind

Guildna: Fire

Sophia: Water

Lokido: Earth

Mighty: Water

Bivette: Fire

Cetie: Fire

Shion: Fire

Nagi: Earth

Anabel: Water

Shigure: Water

Tiramisu (AS): Earth

Laclair: Water

Morgana: Wind

Tsubame: Earth

Lovebird: Fire

Lovebird (AS): Fire

Gariyu: Fire

Rosetta: Fire

Another Eden tier list: A-tier heroes

The A-tier heroes are average and provide utility in niche situations. Max out their upgrades and give them the best gears to make them more robust.

Colette: None

Lloyd: Fire

Shionne: Fire

Isuka (AS): Wind

Saki (AS): Water

Toova (AS): Earth

Elga (AS): Earth

Ruina (AS): Wind

Radica: Fire

Altena: Null

Philo: Water

Cyrus: Water

Hozuki: Fire

Veina: Wind

Ciel: Earth

Toova: Earth

Joker: Fire

Levia: Water

Strawboy: Null

Another Eden tier list: B-tier heroes

The B-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list have low overall stats and don’t deal much damage. However, they can be great support units for your team. If you intend to use these characters, upgrade them at every opportunity.

Miyu: Fire

Riica: Earth

Bria: Water

Helena: Earth

Feinne: Null

Nopaew: Wind

Krervo: Null

Chiyo: Earth

Erina: Null

Soira: Wind

Prai: Null

Saki: Water

Pom: Null

Galliard: Earth

Another Eden tier list: C-tier heroes

The C-tier heroes in this Another Eden tier list are weak compared to the characters in other ranks. They are only great for beginners to use in early-game stages.

Minalca: Fire

Uquaji: Water

Nikeh: Water

Parisa: Fire

Cerrine: Earth

Lele: Water

Sheila: Water

Foran: Water

Akane: Fire

Lingli: Fire

Zilva: Earth

Samora: Fire

Rufus: Fire

Jade: Fire

Amy: Wind

Komachi: Earth

Cyuca: Wind

Good Macky: Wind

Otoha: Earth

Myron: Earth

Benedict: Wind

Yazuki: Wind

Lovinia: Wind

Azami: Wind

Raven: Earth

Yio: Earth

Sevyn: Wind

Miranda: Fire

Nero: Water

Rovella: Water

Nomar: Water

Denny: Water

Nonold: Null

Breeno: Earth

Ruina: Wind

Darunis: Wind

That is the end of our Another Eden tier list for January 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for more updated tier lists of such gacha titles.