Outerplane tier list: All Heroes ranked (January 2024)

The Outerplane tier list ranks all playable 50 characters (Heroes) based on their battle strength in the current meta. Each Hero has a unique playstyle defined by their battle type: Striker, Ranger, Defender, Mage, and Healer. Making them more robust requires upgrading their in-game level and skills, ascending their ranks, and equipping them with gear.

Hence, this article classifies all Outerplane Heroes into different tiers for January 2024. The list guides you in building a robust team to clear the content swiftly and obliterate any enemies on your path.

Veronica and Mero stand atop the Outerplane tier list for January 2024

All Outerplane Heroes ranked for January 2024. (Image via Tiermaker)

While building a team in Outerplane, characters’ elemental types play a significant role. Heroes with a strong element deal 20% additional damage to the enemies with a weaker type. Here are the details of all elements:

Wind deals 20% more damage to Water

Water to Fire

Fire to Wind

The other two elements, Darkness and Light, interact with each other and are neutral against the above-listed three.

Notably, the Outerplane tier list changes with every update from Smilegate. It is because the developers introduce new characters and adjust the skills of existing ones. As a result, some see an increase in their overall stats and climb up the ranks while others go down. The latest character introduced in the January 2 update was Mero (Fire element). Additionally, the developers adjusted Ame and Sterope’s skills in the same update.

Keeping that in mind, the Outerplane tier list for January 2024 is below. It classifies all characters into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. The SS tier lists the most robust units, and C includes the weakest.

SS-tier

Veronica in Outerplane. (Image via Smilegate)

The SS characters of this Outerplane tier list are the most robust. They can help you clear the content swiftly and destroy any enemy who dares to stand in your path.

Veronica

Mero

Valentine

Tamara

Aer

Demiurge Astei

Notia

Stella

Ame

Drakhan

Demiurge Stella

Mene

Noa

S tier

Tio in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

The S-tier Heroes are less overpowered than SS but help you clear most of the content in this gacha RPG. Use most of your resources to upgrade them to unlock their true potential.

HanByul

Rin

Tio

Leo

Sterope

Eternal

Alice

Astei

Laplace

Beth

Eliza

Marian

Akari

K

A tier

Saeran in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

The Heroes placed at A in this Outerplane tier list might not be as outstanding performers as the SS or S tiers. However, don't overlook them while building a team. Upgrade their in-game level and skills at every opportunity and equip them with higher rarity gears to make them valuable additions to your team.

Claire

Dolly

Iris

Parti

Christina

Cindy

Lyla

Saeran

Maxwell

B tier

Rico in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

It’s best to avoid B-tier characters after reaching mid-game stages. Acquire the characters that rank at SS, S, and A tiers in this Outerplane tier list rather than invest your resources in them.

Rico

Eva

Shu

Laine

Yuri

Ritri

Naru Kang

Idith

Pesketh

Snow

Rhona

Francesca

C tier

Tanya in Outerplane (Image via Smilegate)

The C-tier Heroes don’t provide utility in any game mode. They are the weakest and only suit beginners to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay.

Lily

Alpha

Bleu

Gizam

Sigma

Kate

Fenrir

Adelie

Sofia

Flamberge

Vera

Philia

Orox

Tanya

Lisha

