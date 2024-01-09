Aether Gazer tier list groups every playable Modifier in the current meta. It ranks them according to their utility in battles. You have over 40 options to choose, build, and bring to the battlefield in a team of three. Making them more robust requires upgrading their in-game level, rank, and skills and performing a limit break. Yostar regularly updates the title, introduces new Modifiers, and adjusts current ones.

Some players might find it hard to keep up and decide which Modifiers to use and upgrade to clear the content swiftly. However, this Aether Gazer tier list guides you in creating the most robust team for January 2024.

(Untainted Heart) Lingguang and (Tenblaze) Jinwu stands atop the Aether Gazer tier list for January 2024

The Aether Gazer tier list divides all Modifiers available in the global version into SS, S, A, and B tiers. You will find the most rewarding units in SS and relatively worthless in the C tier.

Like other gacha games, this tier list provides a general overview of the current meta. Players are advised to use units that match their play style and are comfortable with.

Moreover, it changes when Yostar introduces characters, content, buffs, or nerfs existing Modifiers in new versions. The latest additions were in the first phase of the Aether Gazer Crepuscular Cloudsong update, which debuted two S Modifiers: (Untainted Heart) Lingguang and (Tenblaze) Jinwu.

With that in mind, the Aether Gazer tier list for January 2024 is listed below.

SS-tier

(Tenblaze) Jinwu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

Include the following SS-tier Mods in your team to clear the content without any worry. They can help you defeat the mightiest Visbanes with little effort.

(Untainted Heart) Lingguang

(Tenblaze) Jinwu

(Roaring Thunder) Thor

(Living Soul) Osiris

(Shinri) Tsukuyomi

(Puppet Master) Hades

S-tier

(Ablaze) Tyr in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The S-tier Aether Gazer Modifiers help you complete most of the content in this action RPG. Since they are less robust than SS, you might find difficulties fighting Visbanes in end-game stages. Upgrade their in-game level, ranks, and skills, and equip them with higher rating Sigils to make them as powerful as SS.

(Arctic Abyss) Poseidon

(AblaZe) Tyr

(Phantasmal Dawn) Hera

(Rahu) Asura

(Early Sakura) Ookuninushi

(Chord of Convallaria) Athena

(Cleansing Wind) Enlil

A-tier

Backflowing Oceanus and his skills in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

Mods ranking at A-tier in this Aether Gazer tier list are less robust than SS and S-tier units. However, they can be a valuable addition with proper investment. Upgrade their Access Keys, Sigils, and Functors at every opportunity, and level them to Omega rank to unlock their full potential.

(Backflowing) Oceanus

(The Innocence) Osiris

(Windwalker) Hermes

(Darkstar) Hel

(Jin-ei) Kuninotokotachi

(Gusty Lance) Shu

(Thundertusk) Kali

(Waverender) Skadi

(Dark Mistletoe) Hodur

(Frost Fang) Vidar

B-tier

(Drifting Flurry) Leviathan in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The B-tier Mods of this Aether Gazer tier list have average overall stats and don’t provide much utility on the battlefield. They hardly contribute to your victories and are usable only up to mid-game content. Making them more robust requires a significant amount of resources. Therefore, obtaining SS, S, and A-tier units in this Aether Gazer tier list is better for an easy in-game journey.

(Enlightening) Heimdall

(Rage Serpent) Marduk

(Flowfly Mist) Shu

(Ryugiri) Kagutsuchi

(Sakubo) Tsukuyomi

(Tidal Song) Poseidon

(Drifting Flurry) Leviathan

(Airgetlam) Nuadha

(Shinku) Buzenbo Tengu

(Archaic Oath) Verthandi

(Countertide) Leviathan

(Radiant Feather) Hera

C-tier

(New Pact) Verthandi in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The C-tier characters only benefit beginners in understanding the meta, gameplay, and how to use various skill chains, combos, and more. They don’t have usages other than this, and it’s better to obtain Modifiers ranking at SS, S, or A tiers once you clear the tutorial and early stages.

(New Pact) Verthandi

(Drowsie) Oneiroi

(Surefire) Zenkibo Tengu

(Comet Ray) Zenkibo Tengu

(Croc Rage) Sobek

(The Glare) Apollo

That is the end of our Aether Gazer tier list for January 2024. Follow Sportskeeda for tier lists of such gacha games.