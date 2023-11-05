Aether Gazer tier list (November 2023)

Yostar’s 3D sci-fi gacha game, Aether Gazer, features RPG elements and hack-n’-slash action-packed combat. It entered the Google Play Store and the App Store on May 23, 2023. You step into the shoes of an Administrator and command your squad of three characters or Modifiers that you can control interchangeably on the battlefield. They possess Normal, Basic, Dodge, and Ultimate Skills.
Each Modifier has its own Access Keys and skills, and you can upgrade them to enhance your battle prowess. The RPG title offers over 20 characters, obtainable from the in-game gacha system, and is listed in a tier according to their combat abilities in this article.
Aether Gazer: All Modifiers ranked (November 2023)
This Aether Gazer tier list divides all Modifiers into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Needless to say, SS tier characters can help you break into any stage and come out victorious, and C tiers are the weakest ones, providing little to no combat utility like other gacha games’ tier lists.
SS-tier
SS-tier Modifiers will help you clear the stages swiftly and conveniently in whichever mode you play, defeating any enemy the game offers. Upgrade these characters’ Access Keys or weapons and sigils, and Transcend them regularly to make their combat prowess overpowered from powerful.
- Puppet Master Hades
- Phantasmal Dawn Hera
- Living Osiris
- Darkstar Hel
S-tier
The S-tier Modifiers are less robust than SS. However, if you do not own SS-tier characters, this is a great alternative. They can be just as, if not more robust than, SS-tier units with proper upgrades. You can depend on them without any hesitation in any situation.
- Backflowing Oceanus
- Cleansing Wind Enlil
- Chord of Convallaria Athena
- Enlightening Heimdall
- AblaZe TYR
- Jin-ei Kuninotokotachi
- Shinri Tsukuyomi
- Arctic Abyss Poseidon
- Rahu Asura
- Airgetlam Nuadha
- The Innocence Osiris
- Grade Shinku Buzenbo Tengu
- Grade New Pact Verthandi
- Drowsie Oneiroi
A-tier
Although less potent than SS and S-tier Modifiers, they exhibit a powerful combat ability. However, you must max out their in-game level, Access Keys and Sigils upgrade to make formidable and yield winning results with them.
- Flowfly Mist Shu
- Windwalker Hermes
- Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu
- Counterside Leviathan
- Thundertusk Kali
- Waverender Skadi
- Gusty Lance Shu
- Tidal Song Poseidon
- Archaic Oath Verthandi
B-tier
Modifiers that fall under the B-tier are average fighters and provide average utility. They are helpful only in certain situations in this mobile gacha title. You must carefully use them, as they require significant strategy and skills.
- Early Sakura Ookuninushi
- Ryugiri Kagutsuchi
- Dark Mistletoe Hodur
- The Glare Apollo
- Frost Fang Vidar
- Sakubo Tsukuyomi
- Croc Rage Sobek
C-tier
It’s better not to use C-tier characters in this mobile RPG title. Use them to understand the mechanics of the game. However, once that is done, dispose of them as soon as possible and try to obtain SS, S, and A-tier Modifiers.
- Drifting Flurry Leviathan
- Radiant Feather Hera
- Surefire Zenkibo Tengu
It’s worth noting that the Aether Gazer tier list does not remain the same and changes after each update. Yostar introduces new Modifiers and adjusts existing ones by buffing or nerfing them. As a result, the meta’s power shifts, changing the tier list.