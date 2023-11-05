Aether Gazer tier list (November 2023)

Yostar’s 3D sci-fi gacha game, Aether Gazer, features RPG elements and hack-n’-slash action-packed combat. It entered the Google Play Store and the App Store on May 23, 2023. You step into the shoes of an Administrator and command your squad of three characters or Modifiers that you can control interchangeably on the battlefield. They possess Normal, Basic, Dodge, and Ultimate Skills.

Each Modifier has its own Access Keys and skills, and you can upgrade them to enhance your battle prowess. The RPG title offers over 20 characters, obtainable from the in-game gacha system, and is listed in a tier according to their combat abilities in this article.

Aether Gazer: All Modifiers ranked (November 2023)

This Aether Gazer tier list divides all Modifiers into SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Needless to say, SS tier characters can help you break into any stage and come out victorious, and C tiers are the weakest ones, providing little to no combat utility like other gacha games’ tier lists.

SS-tier

Puppet Master Hades in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

SS-tier Modifiers will help you clear the stages swiftly and conveniently in whichever mode you play, defeating any enemy the game offers. Upgrade these characters’ Access Keys or weapons and sigils, and Transcend them regularly to make their combat prowess overpowered from powerful.

Puppet Master Hades

Phantasmal Dawn Hera

Living Osiris

Darkstar Hel

S-tier

Backflowing Oceanus in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

The S-tier Modifiers are less robust than SS. However, if you do not own SS-tier characters, this is a great alternative. They can be just as, if not more robust than, SS-tier units with proper upgrades. You can depend on them without any hesitation in any situation.

Backflowing Oceanus

Cleansing Wind Enlil

Chord of Convallaria Athena

Enlightening Heimdall

AblaZe TYR

Jin-ei Kuninotokotachi

Shinri Tsukuyomi

Arctic Abyss Poseidon

Rahu Asura

Airgetlam Nuadha

The Innocence Osiris

Grade Shinku Buzenbo Tengu

Grade New Pact Verthandi

Drowsie Oneiroi

A-tier

Flowfly Mist Shu in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

Although less potent than SS and S-tier Modifiers, they exhibit a powerful combat ability. However, you must max out their in-game level, Access Keys and Sigils upgrade to make formidable and yield winning results with them.

Flowfly Mist Shu

Windwalker Hermes

Comet R4Y Zenkibo Tengu

Counterside Leviathan

Thundertusk Kali

Waverender Skadi

Gusty Lance Shu

Tidal Song Poseidon

Archaic Oath Verthandi

B-tier

Early Sakura Ookuninushi in Aether Gazer. (Image via Yostar)

Modifiers that fall under the B-tier are average fighters and provide average utility. They are helpful only in certain situations in this mobile gacha title. You must carefully use them, as they require significant strategy and skills.

Early Sakura Ookuninushi

Ryugiri Kagutsuchi

Dark Mistletoe Hodur

The Glare Apollo

Frost Fang Vidar

Sakubo Tsukuyomi

Croc Rage Sobek

C-tier

Drifting Flurry Leviathan and her weapon .(Image via Yostar)

It’s better not to use C-tier characters in this mobile RPG title. Use them to understand the mechanics of the game. However, once that is done, dispose of them as soon as possible and try to obtain SS, S, and A-tier Modifiers.

Drifting Flurry Leviathan

Radiant Feather Hera

Surefire Zenkibo Tengu

It’s worth noting that the Aether Gazer tier list does not remain the same and changes after each update. Yostar introduces new Modifiers and adjusts existing ones by buffing or nerfing them. As a result, the meta’s power shifts, changing the tier list.