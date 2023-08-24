 Omniheroes Tier List (August 2023) and How to Reroll

Omniheroes, a new idle RPG game developed by Omnidream, was released globally on August 9, 2023. It features various game modes, including story mode with 5v5 strategic battles, PvP matches, and more. This gacha title offers characters known as heroes with unique skills, abilities, talents, and gears. There are over 40 heroes to choose from and create your battle party.

Knowing each character’s battle prowess is essential while creating a team composition. Tier lists serve such purpose as they rank all characters according to their battle prowess, from strongest to weakest. That said, this article provides an Omniheroes tier list for August 2023 and a guide to Reroll.

Omniheroes: All Characters ranked (August 2023)

Omniheroes characters ranked according to their battle prowess. (Image via Omniheroes)

Each Omniheroes unit has a different combat style and performs one of these roles: Tank, Mage, Warrior, and Support. The game further divides them into separate factions, listed below:

Empire

Woodland

Eclipse

Divine

Demon

You can strengthen each hero by upgrading their in-game level and gears, ascending ranks, leveling up hero talents, and equipping them with relics. New characters are obtainable from the in-game gacha system by performing Advanced or Normal summon in the Hall of Heroes. Additionally, you can also craft units, fusing various hero shards.

This mobile RPG title features a Hero Synergy system that triggers Synergy effects, activating unique buffs and debuffs during combats. There are 17 Synergies classified into three types: Valkyrie and Faction, with six Synergies each, and Rune, with five. You must deploy characters with the same Synergy to activate its effects.

With that said, this article classifies each Omniheroes unit under their respective faction in SS, S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other gachas’ tier lists, SS includes the most robust characters, and C offers the weakest ones in the current meta. Here is what each tier means in this idle title:

SS-tier: This tier offers the most potent heroes that help clear all content quickly. Do not hesitate to invest in them to upgrade their combat prowess.

S-tier: They overpower A, B, and C-tier units but are less potent than SS. Upgrade them at every opportunity to get the winning result in battles.

A-tier: The heroes in this tier are not strong, but not weak either. You must upgrade their abilities and use them strategically to emerge victorious. Winning the battles with them in your roster entirely depends on players’ skills.

B-tier: B-tier units provide little utility in Omniheroes. They are best suited to the early phases of the game. You should obtain higher-ranked characters in this tier list to progress the game swiftly.

C-tier: The weakest ones in the current meta, they are not worth your time and resources. Avoid them as soon as possible to make your journey convenient.

Empire tier list

Salleine in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Heroes in this faction are called Imperials, and they serve the Dawn Empire. The Empire’s sworn enemies are Eclipse and the Demon faction. They are determined to safeguard humanity from evil forces. Here is the tier list:

S-tier

Salleine - Mage

Catrina - Warrior

Themis - Warrior

A-tier

Atropos - Support

Albert - Mage

Dorabella - Mage

B-tier

Eluller - Tank

Athena - Tank

Yasuke - Tank

Bjorn - Warrior

Woodland tier list

Minotaur is one of the best tanks from the Woodland faction. (Image via Omnidream)

The Woodland faction has only three goals: to fight demons, chase them away from their homeland, and rescue their god, Nag’kloth. They are the protectors of nature and have dedicated their entire existence to serving it. Here is their tier list:

S-tier

Minotaur - Tank

Sylvan - Warrior

Lily & Lia - Support

A-tier

Elune - Warrior

Merlin - Mage

Osse - Warrior

Ashlyn - Support

Nawi - Warrior

Bojji - Tank

B-tier

Stannard - Mage

Doris - Mage

Diana - Warrior

Merida - Support

C-tier

Marina - Woodland, Mage

Eclipse tier list

Bastet is one of the best supporters from the Eclipse faction. (Image via Omnidream)

Eclipse faction heroes are sorcerers who seek immortality in this mobile gacha title's lore. They use dark arts and necromancy to achieve their goal. These heroes are notorious characters who disregard rules, laws, and life itself. Here is the tier list of Eclipse faction heroes:

S-tier

Bastet - Support

Franz - Mage

A-tier

Solomon - Tank

Ellie - Mage

Persephone - Support

Carola - Warrior

B-tier

Percival - Mage

Brutus - Warrior

Emily - Mage

C-tier

Anubia - Eclipse, Support

Divine tier list

Talos is one of the best tanks from Divine faction. (Image via Omnidream)

They fought against the Demon faction during the Mythic War and were nearly defeated. The Divine faction heroes symbolize truth, justice, and fairness, and they believe power is paramount. Here is the tier list of the Divine faction:

SS-tier

Talos - Tank

Hallios - Warrior

Lachesis - Support

Karnak - Warrior

Eudora - Warrior

S-tier

Victoria - Warrior

Talanis - Mage

B-tier

Atalanta - Divine, Warrior

Clotho - Divine, Support

Demon tier list

Mastema is one of the best warriors from the Demon faction. (Image via Omnidream)

They are the antagonists of Omniheroes, whose sole purpose is to take revenge for the Mythic War. They plan to accomplish their goal by infusing chaos and disaster in Palmarius. Below is their tier list of Demon faction in this free-to-play title:

SS-tier

Dullahan - Tank

Mastema - Warrior

Macaria - Warrior

Aiushtha - Support

Arkdina -Mage

S-tier

Nyx - Warrior

A-tier

Janna - Tank

Guinn - Mage

C-tier

Medusa - Demon, Mage

Baal - Demon, Tank

How to Reroll in Omniheroes?

Navigate to the Settings menu and click the Switch Server button to reroll. (Image via Omnidream)

Rerolling is a feature in gacha games that is widely used to get the desired characters. The two methods that can be used for Reroll are switching to another server and deleting the app’s data. Log in as a guest and play the game until you get 50 summon scrolls or clear the fourth chapter. If you are not content with the characters, follow the below-listed steps to Reroll.

By switching servers:

Tap your Avatar icon at the top right, opening the Player Info tab. Switch to the Settings menu. Click the Switch Server button in the User section. While choosing a server, ensure you select the one with fewer players and high ping to avoid lags.

Another way to Reroll is by heading over to your phone’s settings and clearing all the app data. Then, log in as a guest, and complete up to the fourth chapter. If you are not happy with the heroes you summon, repeat the process.