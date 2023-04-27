How to reroll in Honkai Star Rail?

Honkai Star Rail's gacha will majorly determine how quickly you can clear all the content. The primary mode of collecting new characters in the game relies on opening banners, with a few exceptions. It's impossible to know what you’ll get from spending your Star Rail passes before you open them. Hence, there’s always a chance that you might not get the character you desperately seek.

Rerolling, in simpler words, refers to the act of a player removing their progression if they don't get the desired character. It’s a common process in gacha games, and you can do it with Honkai Star Rail. However, the entire task becomes harder due to the system MiHoYo has implemented.

Rerolling in Honkai Star Rail can be extremely time-consuming

MiHoYo no longer allows players to play with guest accounts after the developers changed the mechanism in Genshin Impact. In other words, you’ll have to use an account bound with an email to proceed. If you want to reroll, it’s best to create several dummy mail IDs first.

While there are different ways to create a Honkai Star Rail account, Hoyoverse accounts are advisable if you’re rerolling. You can take two approaches – a quicker method and a more patient one.

Quicker approach

This method is quicker as it requires less time investment to achieve. However, the number of pulls you will get is few.

Start Honkai Star Rail and keep progressing until you defeat the Doomsday Beast.

This will unlock the warps for you.

There’s a beginner warp that guarantees a 5-star character within the first 50 pulls.

By this point, you’ll have also received 10 more Star Rail passes for taking your Trailblazer level to 5.

Each multi-pull on the Departure warp will cost 8 Star Rail passes. You can do three.

It’s worth noting that the Astral Express Star passes you’ll be using here can’t be used in the highlight banners.

If you’re happy with the characters you get, feel free to progress. Or else, restart the entire process with a new email if you want to play on the same server.

Patient method

Much of the process under this method is the same as the one mentioned above. The key difference is when you choose to reset your progression. Unlike the previous method, this one involves going up to level 15. Doing so earns you 10 more Star Rail passes.

By this stage, you’ll have 40 Star Rail Passes to complete five multi-pulls on the Departure banner. You’re guaranteed to get one 5-star character. Players can continue their progress if they’re happy with the acquisition. Otherwise, they'll have to start from scratch.

