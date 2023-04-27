All 5 Honkai Star Rail codes for free Stellar Jade

Honkai Star Rail might only be 24 hours old at the time of writing, but there are some nice freebies for the community. These come in the form of codes released by developer MiHoYo to celebrate the start of its latest venture. Both existing and new players can redeem them to get some valuable in-game resources for their accounts.

Genshin Impact players will know exactly how useful these codes can be, given that the game has the same developers. Honkai Star Rail will follow the same pattern, at least for now, as there are five different codes that can be redeemed.

Honkai Star Rail’s available codes have added to its fanfare

All five codes come directly from MiHoYo, so there is no doubt over their authenticity:

STARRAILGIFT

HSRVER10XEDLFE

HSRGRANDOPEN1

HSRGRANDOPEN2

HSRGRANDOPEN3

The first two were made available following the game's global launch. The next three were displayed on a Japanese livestream one day before the title's release. All five codes can be redeemed on any server of the player’s choice, but they can only be activated once per account.

How to redeem the codes in Honkai Star Rail?

There are two different ways to redeem codes and unlock rewards in the game. The first process involves redeeming the codes on an external website associated with MiHoYo.

Go to this website https://t.co/WZSKw7LMKz. Enter all the necessary details without making any errors. Make sure to choose your server correctly. Copy and paste the codes that are mentioned in the section above. Click Redeem Start Honkai Star Rail and check the in-game mailbox where the available rewards will be present.

Another process involves redeeming the code directly from within the game. Follow the steps given below:

Start and load Honkai Star Rail and ensure you’re present in the game world. Press the ESC key to open up the main menu. An option at the very top under the Trailblazer Information allows you to redeem the codes. Enter the code and click Redeem. Then, go to the in-game mailbox to claim the rewards.

There isn’t much information about the expiry dates of the first two codes, but the next three are available until April 30. Players are advised to redeem them when they start their journey and create their Trailblazer.

They can receive some really interesting gifts, including Stellar Jades. These are the premium currencies present in the game, and they can be exchanged for different items, including the highlight banner Star Rail passes.

Poll : 0 votes