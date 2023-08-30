Omniheroes: A detailed guide to Hero Synergies

Omniheroes is a mobile gacha RPG title developed by Omnidream for Android and iOS devices. Its combat system incorporates idle gameplay mechanics that do not require controlling characters actively during battles. It even allows you to auto-battle stages, with the only task for you being to set up formation. The game further allows you to upgrade each hero’s level, ascend their star ratings, and more to increase their combat power.

Additionally, you can take advantage of a unique feature, Hero Synergy which provides additional status buffs to your team after fulfilling certain conditions. That said, this article offers a comprehensive guide to the Omniheroes Hero Synergies.

What are Hero Synergies in Omniheroes?

Valinators, Verdians, Dawnbringers, Deviants, Protectors, and Monarchs Omniheroes Synergy from top left to bottom right. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Hero Synergies are the unique traits a hero possesses in this mobile RPG title. However, not every character owns it, and the number of Synergies depends on the hero’s rarity. Here are the details:

Legendary (red color): 3 Synergies each, excluding Demon and Divine factions’ characters, who have 4.

3 Synergies each, excluding Demon and Divine factions’ characters, who have 4. Epic (orange color): 3 Synergies each.

3 Synergies each. Rare (purple color): Only a few possess 1 Synergy.

When you deploy heroes with the exact Synergy, the entire roster gains buffs that reduce weaknesses and strengthen individual heroes and the whole team’s combat power. Each grants unique abilities called Synergy effects, and the heroes with the same Synergies are called Synergymates.

Types of Omniheroes Hero Synergy and their effects

The Synergies provide buffs to the entire team and strengthens individual heroes battle prowess. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes offers three kinds of Synergies: Valkyrie, Faction, and Rune. Valkyrie and faction consist of six, whereas Rune consists of five Synergies. While you must meet specific requirements to unlock Faction and Rune, Valkyrie has no conditions as of this writing.

You can trigger some by deploying only one Synergymate, whereas others require deploying at least two in this free-to-play title. The more mates you place on your team, the more Synergy effects you gain at the start of each battle in Omniheroes.

Below is the detail of all Synergies and their effects under their respective types.

Valkyrie Synergies

All Valkyrie Synergies in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Valkyrie, also known as Base Synergy, consists of six Synergies. You can activate it by obtaining the characters with Valkyrie Synergies. However, you must deploy at least two Synergymates to trigger it in this casual mobile title. Here are the list of Omniheroes Valkyrie Synergies and their effects:

Valinators

An in-game screenshot of Valinators Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Valinators Synergymates, according to their rarity, include the following characters in Omniheroes:

Legendary: Victoria, Macaria, Nyx, Themis, Atropos, Marlena, Elune, and Ashlyn.

Victoria, Macaria, Nyx, Themis, Atropos, Marlena, Elune, and Ashlyn. Epic: Jerald and Ashlyn.

Effects:

It applies Assail on Synergymates and teammates, increases Physical Damage (PDMG) and Damage (DMG) Immunity Boost for four rounds. Here are the details:

Two mates: Synergymates’ PDMG increases by 50% and applies Assail on them.

Synergymates’ PDMG increases by 50% and applies Assail on them. Three mates: Teammates’ PDMG increases by 50% and applies Assail on them.

Teammates’ PDMG increases by 50% and applies Assail on them. Four mates: Teammates’ DMG Immunity Boost increases by 15%, PDMG by 100%, and applies Assail on them.

Teammates’ DMG Immunity Boost increases by 15%, PDMG by 100%, and applies Assail on them. Five mates: Teammates’ PDMG increases by 150%, DMG Immunity boosts by 25%, and gains Assail.

Avengers Synergy

An in-game screenshot of Avengers Synergy and its effect in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Avengers Synergymates, according to their rarity, are listed below:

Legendary: Lachesis, Arkdina, Janna, Albert, Salleine, Solomon, and Persephone.

Lachesis, Arkdina, Janna, Albert, Salleine, Solomon, and Persephone. Epic: Atlanta and Bojji.

Effects:

It provides a chance to revive dead Synergymates and teammates once per battle, increasing their Max Health Points (HP).

Two mates: It provides a 60% chance to revive Synergymates with 30% of Max HP.

It provides a 60% chance to revive Synergymates with 30% of Max HP. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: 80% chance to resurrect teammates with 40% of Max Health Points (HP); additionally increasing their DMG boost by 150% for 2 rounds.

80% chance to resurrect teammates with 40% of Max Health Points (HP); additionally increasing their DMG boost by 150% for 2 rounds. Five mates: 100% chance to resurrect dead teammates with 60% of max HP; additionally, increasing their DMG boost by 250% for 3 rounds.

Doomsdayers

An in-game screenshot of Doomsdayers Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Doomsdayers Synergymates, according to their rarity, include the following:

Legendary: Hallios, Aiushtha, Athena, Merlin, Sylvan, and Doris.

Hallios, Aiushtha, Athena, Merlin, Sylvan, and Doris. Epic: Baal and Stannard.

Effects:

It reflects a certain amount of damage enemies deal each time they take action. The amount of damage equals the ally team’s Reflect × ally team’s attack × percentage variable.

Two mates: Backline enemies receive damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 6%.

Backline enemies receive damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 6%. Three mates: All enemies receive damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 8%.

All enemies receive damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 8%. Four mates: All enemies take damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 10%. Additionally, Synergymates have a 50% chance to replenish their own HP up to 20% of the damage a single ally unit takes.

All enemies take damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 10%. Additionally, Synergymates have a 50% chance to replenish their own HP up to 20% of the damage a single ally unit takes. Five mates: All enemies receive damage equal to the ally team’s Reflect Rate × ally team’s attack × 12% every time they take action. Additionally, Synergymates have a 50% chance to replenish their own HP up to 30% of the damage a single ally unit takes.

Ethereals

An in-game screenshot of Ethereals Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omnihereos Ethereals Synergymates, according to their rarity, are below:

Legendary: Karnak, Eudora, Mastema, Catrina, Dorabella, Ellie, and Anubia.

Karnak, Eudora, Mastema, Catrina, Dorabella, Ellie, and Anubia. Epic: Bjorn and Brutus.

Effects:

It increases the CRIT rate and DMG of teammates and Synergymats depending on the number of mates you deploy.

Two mates: Synergymates’ CRIT rate increases by 25%.

Synergymates’ CRIT rate increases by 25%. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: Teammates’ CRIT rate and DMG increase by 25% and 20%.

Teammates’ CRIT rate and DMG increase by 25% and 20%. Five mates: Teammates’ CRIT rate and DMG elevate by 25% adn 40%.

Mystifiers

An in-game screenshot of Mystifiers Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Mystifiers Synergymates, according to the rarity, are listed below:

Legendary: Talos, Dullahan, Minotaur, Osse, Emily, Franz, and Bastet.

Talos, Dullahan, Minotaur, Osse, Emily, Franz, and Bastet. Epic: Medusa and Percival.

Effects:

It applies the Corrode debuffs equal to 12% of the average damage the ally team deals in every round.

Two mates: 1 stack of Corrode on 3 random enemies.

1 stack of Corrode on 3 random enemies. Three mates: 1 heap of Corrode on all enemies.

1 heap of Corrode on all enemies. Four mates: 3 stacks of Corrode on all enemies; additionally, restoring 15% of all allies’ Max HP every round.

3 stacks of Corrode on all enemies; additionally, restoring 15% of all allies’ Max HP every round. Five mates: 5 stacks of Corrode on all enemies. Additionally, it restores 25% of all allies’ Max HP each round.

Glorians

An in-game screenshot of Glorians Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Glorians Synergymates, according to the rarity, include the following heroes in this free-to-play-friendly title:

Legendary: Talanis, Guinn, Marina, Lilly & Lia, Nawi, and Carola.

Talanis, Guinn, Marina, Lilly & Lia, Nawi, and Carola. Epic: Clotho and Yasuke.

Effects:

It provides Attack and Damage Boost to Synergymates and teammates for several rounds, depending on the number of mates you deploy. Additionally, the opponent also gets Defense RED debuff.

Two mates: 2 stacks of Attack Boost on 3 teammates and DEF RED debuff on 3 enemies with high attack stats for 3 rounds.

2 stacks of Attack Boost on 3 teammates and DEF RED debuff on 3 enemies with high attack stats for 3 rounds. Three mates: 2 stacks of Attack Boost on all teammates and DEF RED debuff on all enemies with the highest attack for 3 rounds.

2 stacks of Attack Boost on all teammates and DEF RED debuff on all enemies with the highest attack for 3 rounds. Four mates: 3 stacks of Attack Boost on all allies and DEF Red debuff on all enemies for 3 rounds. It also grants 100% Control Immunity and a 15% DMG Boost on all teammates for 4 rounds.

3 stacks of Attack Boost on all allies and DEF Red debuff on all enemies for 3 rounds. It also grants 100% Control Immunity and a 15% DMG Boost on all teammates for 4 rounds. Five mates: 5 stacks of Attack Boost on all allies and DEF RED debuff on all enemies for 3 rounds. The Glorians Synergy also provides 100% Control Immunity and a 25% DMG Boost for 8 rounds in a match to teammates.

Faction Synergies

All Faction Synergies in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omniheroes Faction Synergy type is associated with the faction each Synergymate belongs to. It includes six Synergies, among which five must meet the below-listed conditions to unlock:

Ascend the Synergymates’ stars to 8. Upgrade Hero Talent branches to Rare quality.

You can access Royal Synergy when you acquire the hero who possesses it. Here are the details of each Synergy and their effects in this mobile gacha title.

Dawnbringers

An in-game screenshot of Dawnbringers Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Dawnbringers Synergymates according to their rarity are listed below:

Legendary: Themis, Atropos, Albert, Salleine, Marlena, Catrina, Athena, and Dorabella.

Themis, Atropos, Albert, Salleine, Marlena, Catrina, Athena, and Dorabella. Epic: Jerald, Bjorn, and Yasuke.

Effects:

It allows you to follow up your heroes’ basic attacks with combos.

Two mates: Synergymates’ basic attack has a 20% chance to follow up with 1 combo per round.

Synergymates’ basic attack has a 20% chance to follow up with 1 combo per round. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: All teammates have a 50% chance to follow up with only 1 combo.

All teammates have a 50% chance to follow up with only 1 combo. Five mates: All teammates have a 50% chance to follow up with 2 combos.

Verdians

An in-game screenshot of Verdians Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Verdians Synergymates according to their rarity are listed below:

Legendary: Merlin, Minotaur, Lily & Lia, Sylvan, Ashlyn, Doris, Nawi, Osse, Elune, Marina.

Merlin, Minotaur, Lily & Lia, Sylvan, Ashlyn, Doris, Nawi, Osse, Elune, Marina. Epic: Bojji, Stannard, and Diana.

Effects:

It allows Synergymates and teammates to trigger sync attacks after each action, dealing additional damage.

Two mates: Synergymates’ activities have a 30% chance of starting a sync attack, dealing 100% Basic Attack damage.

Synergymates’ activities have a 30% chance of starting a sync attack, dealing 100% Basic Attack damage. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: Each ally’s actions have a 30% chance to trigger a sync attack, dealing 150% Basic Attack damage.

Each ally’s actions have a 30% chance to trigger a sync attack, dealing 150% Basic Attack damage. Five mates: Each ally’s actions have a 30% chance of activating a sync attack, dealing with 200% Basic Attack damage.

Shadowarchs

An in-game screenshot of Shadowarchs and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Below is the list of Omniheroes Shadowarchs Synergymates according to their rarity:

Legendary: Ellie, Solomon, Emily, Persephone, Carola, Franz, Bastet, Anubia.

Ellie, Solomon, Emily, Persephone, Carola, Franz, Bastet, Anubia. Epic: Percival and Brutus.

Effects:

It increases the dodge rate of Synergymates and allies.

Two mates: Synergymates’ dodge rate surges by 15%.

Synergymates’ dodge rate surges by 15%. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates

Same effect as above on all teammates Four mates: Teammates’ dodge rate increases by 15%. Additionally, it provides a 50% chance to buff allies’ attack by 10% for 3 rounds upon one unit’s demise.

Teammates’ dodge rate increases by 15%. Additionally, it provides a 50% chance to buff allies’ attack by 10% for 3 rounds upon one unit’s demise. Five mates: Teammates’ dodge rate increases by 15%. Additionally, it provides a 50% chance to buff allies’ attack by 20% for 3 rounds.

Celestials

An in-game screenshot of Celestials and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Celestials Synergymates according to their rarity are listed below:

Legendary: Talanis, Hallios, Talos, Lachesis, Karnak, Victoria, and Eudora.

Talanis, Hallios, Talos, Lachesis, Karnak, Victoria, and Eudora. Epic: Clotho and Atalanta.

Effects:

It increases team's CRIT rate by 15% and provides attack buffs according to the number of mates you deploy. Additionally, Celestials Synergy nullifies all debuffs on the team and buffs from enemies. You can trigger this additional effect upon deploying two to five Synergymates upon one unit’s demise.

One mate: The team’s CRIT and attack increase by 15% and 25%.

The team’s CRIT and attack increase by 15% and 25%. Two mates: CRIT increases by the same rate and attack by 50%.

CRIT increases by the same rate and attack by 50%. Three mates: CRIT increases by the same rate and attack by 75%.

CRIT increases by the same rate and attack by 75%. Four mates: Attack increases by 100% and CRIT by the same rate.

Attack increases by 100% and CRIT by the same rate. Five mates: CRIT and attack increase by 15% and 150%.

Deviants

An in-game screenshot of Deviants Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Deviants Synergymates according to their rarity is below:

Legendary: Mastema, Guinn, Dullahan, Aiushtha, Arkdina, Macaria, Nyx, Janna.

Mastema, Guinn, Dullahan, Aiushtha, Arkdina, Macaria, Nyx, Janna. Epic: Medusa and Baal.

Effects

Deviants Synergy increases Leech Rate, Attack, and grants shield to Synergymates and teammates.

One mate: The team’s Leech Rate increases by 15%.

The team’s Leech Rate increases by 15%. Two mates: Teammates’ Leech Rate and attack increase by 15% and 20%. Additionally, it grants 2 stacks of Holy Shield to teammates; each shield blocks 1 type of damage.

Teammates’ Leech Rate and attack increase by 15% and 20%. Additionally, it grants 2 stacks of Holy Shield to teammates; each shield blocks 1 type of damage. Three mates: Increases the team’s Leech Rate and attack by 20% and 30%.

Increases the team’s Leech Rate and attack by 20% and 30%. Four mates: The team’s Leech Rate and attack increase by 25% and 40%, granting 4 stacks of Holy Shields.

The team’s Leech Rate and attack increase by 25% and 40%, granting 4 stacks of Holy Shields. Five mates: Teammates’ Leech Rate and attack increase by 30% and 50%. Additionally, it grants 5 stacks of Holy Shield.

Royals

An in-game screenshot of Royals Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Royals Synergymates according to their rarity are listed below:

Legendary: Talanis, Hallios, Talos, Lachesis, Karnak, Victoria, Eudora, Mastema, Guinn. Dullahan, Aiushtha, Arkdina, Macaria, Nyx, and Janna.

Effects:

Royals Synergy provides a shield to teammates.

One mate: Teammates receive shields equal to 100% of their attack for 2 rounds.

Teammates receive shields equal to 100% of their attack for 2 rounds. Two mates: Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds, equaling 125% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 1% up to 20 stacks.

Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds, equaling 125% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 1% up to 20 stacks. Three mates: Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds equal to 150% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 2% up to 20 stacks.

Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds equal to 150% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 2% up to 20 stacks. Four mates: Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds, equal to 175% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 3% up to 20 stacks.

Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds, equal to 175% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 3% up to 20 stacks. Five mates: Teammates receive shields for 2 rounds equal to 200% of their attack. Additionally, each buff increases their DMG RED and DMG Boost by 4% up to 20 stacks.

Rune Synergies

All Rune Synergies in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

This Omniheroes Synergy is associated with the Runes your heroes equip. You must equip Synergymates with four rare or better Runes and upgrade them to nine stars or higher. Deploying at least two mates will activate this Synergy. Below is the list of Rune Synergies and their effects.

Monarchs

An in-game screenshot of Monarchs Synergy and its effect in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Below is the list of Monarchs Synergymates according to their rarity in this mobile strategy title:

Legendary: Talanis, Talos, Victoria, Dullahan, Macaria, Albert, Dorabella, Merlin, and Lily & Lia.

Effects:

Monarchs Synergy’s primary effect is to reduce the damage taken by teammates and Synergymates.

Two mates: Synergymates do not take damage if it surpasses 60% of their max HP.

Synergymates do not take damage if it surpasses 60% of their max HP. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates..

Same effect as above on all teammates.. Four mates: Teammates do not take damage if it surpasses 40% of their max HP. Additionally, it increases DMG Boost by an additional 1% (Up to 50%) for every 1 % of HP the target loses.

Teammates do not take damage if it surpasses 40% of their max HP. Additionally, it increases DMG Boost by an additional 1% (Up to 50%) for every 1 % of HP the target loses. Five mates: Teammates do not take damage if it surpasses 30% of their max HP. Additionally, for every 1% of HP the target loses, it increases DMG Boost by an additional 2% (Up to 100%)

Enchanters

An in-game screenshot of Enchanters Synerg and its effect in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Here is the list of Omniheroes Enchanters Synergymates according to their rarity:

Legendary: Hallios, Lachesis, Eudora, Mastema, Arkdina, Athena, Osse, Ashlyn, Emily, and Carola.

Hallios, Lachesis, Eudora, Mastema, Arkdina, Athena, Osse, Ashlyn, Emily, and Carola. Epic: Diana.

Effects

Enchanters Synergy confuses enemies every time teammates and Synergymates deal damage.

Two mates: Synergymates have a 10% chance to confuse the enemy while dealing damage.

Synergymates have a 10% chance to confuse the enemy while dealing damage. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: Teammates have a 25% chance to confuse the target while dealing damage. Additionally, inflicting damage to confused enemies increases DMG Boost by 50%.

Teammates have a 25% chance to confuse the target while dealing damage. Additionally, inflicting damage to confused enemies increases DMG Boost by 50%. Five mates: Teammates have a 40% chance to confuse the target while dealing damage. Additionally, inflicting damage to confused enemies increases DMG Boost by 100%.

Protectors

An in-game screenshot of Protectors Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Protectors Synergymates, according to their rarity, are listed below:

Legendary: Karnak, Guinn, Themis, Catrina, Elune, Marina, and Bastet.

Karnak, Guinn, Themis, Catrina, Elune, Marina, and Bastet. Epic: Atalanta, Baal, Bojji, and Percival.

Effects:

Protectors Synergy increased the defense abilities of Synergymates and teammates.

Two mates: Synergymates DEF increases by 5% every round.

Synergymates DEF increases by 5% every round. Three mates: Same effect as above on all teammates.

Same effect as above on all teammates. Four mates: Teammates DEF increases by 10% every round. Additionally, it provides a 30% chance to counterattack with a basic attack that deals 50% damage for 1 time upon receiving an active attack.

Teammates DEF increases by 10% every round. Additionally, it provides a 30% chance to counterattack with a basic attack that deals 50% damage for 1 time upon receiving an active attack. Five mates: Teammates DEF increases by 15% every round. Additionally, it provides a 30% chance to retaliate with a primary attack that deals 100% for 1 time.

Phantoms

An in-game screenshot of Phantoms Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Omniheroes Phantoms Synergymates according to their rarity are listed below:

Legendary: Aiushtha, Janna, Marlena, Minotaur, Sylvan, Persephone, Franz, and Anubia.

Aiushtha, Janna, Marlena, Minotaur, Sylvan, Persephone, Franz, and Anubia. Epic: Jerald, Brutus, and Yasuke.

Effects:

It revives an ally and restores their HP. This effect activates only once per battle for two to four mates you deploy. On the other hand, upon deploying five teammates, you can trigger the Synergy effects twice.

Two mates: Replenishes 10% HP of one random revived ally when a Synergymate dies.

Replenishes 10% HP of one random revived ally when a Synergymate dies. Three mates: Same effect as above when a teammate dies.

Same effect as above when a teammate dies. Four mates: Restores 20% HP of two randomly revived allies when a teammate dies.

Restores 20% HP of two randomly revived allies when a teammate dies. Five mates: Restores 30% HP of two randomly resurrected battle partners when a teammate dies.

Strikers

An in-game screenshot of Strikers Synergy and its effects in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The list of Strikers Synergymates, according to their rarity, is below:

Legendary: Nyx, Atropos, Salleine, Doris, Nawi, Ellie, and Solomon.

Nyx, Atropos, Salleine, Doris, Nawi, Ellie, and Solomon. Epic: Clotho, Medusa, Bjorn, and Stannard.

Effects:

It increases Synergymates’ and teammates’ attacks every round.

Two mates: Synergymates’ attack increases by 25%

Synergymates’ attack increases by 25% Three mates: Same effect on all teammates.

Same effect on all teammates. Four mates: Teammates’ attack increases by 30%

Teammates’ attack increases by 30% Five mates: Teammates attack increases by 35%

How to summon Synergymates in Omniheroes?

An in-game screenshot of Oracle Temple. (Image via Omnidream)

You can summon new heroes in two ways in this title. The first is from the Hall of Heroes, which grants random characters from random factions. And the second way is using the Oracle Decree to summon from the Oracle Temple.

The Oracle Temple allows you to summon 4 or 5-star heroes and their shards from the faction of your choice. You have four options: Woodland, Empire, Eclipse, and Demon and Divine. It is best to summon heroes from Oracle temple to build the team, focusing on Synergy.

That concludes our Hero Synergy guide. You can obtain free summon tickets to get Synergymates by redeeming Omniheroes codes that developers release regularly.