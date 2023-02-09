5 upcoming strategy games in Android and iOS devices worth keeping an eye out for in 2023

Strategy games on mobile gaming platforms are lagging far behind their PC counterparts; however, that’s soon going to change.

The year 2023 and beyond has some mouthwatering strategy games on offer that promise to deliver the same level of sophisticated tactical gameplay mechanics onto mobile screens.

Here’s a quick list of strategy games that will take the experience to the next level.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views and choices

Age of Empires Mobile and four other strategy games coming up on Android and iOS devices

1) Total War Battles: Warhammer

Releasing on: TBA (End of 2023)

Mobile RTS games have a history of being lackluster, but Total War, one of the largest franchises in the genre, is launching a new Android game. Like recent PC releases, the game will take place in the Warhammer universe and feature popular playable factions such as dwarves, high elves, and skaven.

Although it remains true to the Warhammer universe, the game is developed by experienced mobile developer NetEase.

It will be interesting to see how this Total War entry pans out on mobile devices. At the moment, the game is undergoing beta testing.

2) Warcraft Arclight Rumble

Releasing on: Coming soon on Google Play Store

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is an upcoming Android game where you play miniature versions of popular characters and creatures from the Warcraft series. The game offers a comprehensive PvE campaign, as well as cooperative and competitive online play. It features five factions: Alliance, Horde, Undead, Beast, and Blackrock, each with unique mini-bosses and abilities.

It offers six different modes, including objectives such as resource collection, capturing points, and defeating bosses, and promises to be an action-packed strategy game.

Blizzard conducted a closed beta test at the end of 2022, and the game is reportedly developing well. A release in early 2023 is expected, and you can now pre-register and install it on the Google Play Store.

3) Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice

Releasing on: Coming soon (TBA)

Frostpunk can already be considered a unique and legendary city-builder title known for putting players into morally precarious situations. The game is about accumulating scarce resources and survival in a desolate post-apocalyptic wintery landscape.

Finally, this critically acclaimed city-builder game will be available to the mobile audience. For Android and iOS devices, the game is titled Frostpunk: Beyond the Ice. The strategy game is undergoing an early version beta testing with a limited number of players across selected regions.

4) Clash Mini

Releasing on: Already released in some regions

Supercell, the creator of the popular Clash of Clans game, is expanding its offerings with two new games: Clash Mini and Clash Heroes.

Clash Mini is a strategic board game styled in the fashion of the Clash universe, similar to popular auto-battler games like Auto Chess and Teamfight Tactics. Meanwhile, Clash Heroes is a co-op action RPG that will feature familiar characters and visual elements from previous titles.

As of early 2023, Clash Mini has been launched in a few countries, while Clash Heroes is still in the early stages of development. Despite the lack of official full-scale release dates, these games from Supercell are worth keeping an eye on, given the developer's impressive track record.

5) Age of Empires Mobile

Releasing on: 2023 (TBA)

After a lengthy absence, Age of Empires is returning to mobile devices. The last time fans could experience the strategy game on mobile was with Age of Empires: Castle Siege on Windows Phone, which was eventually shut down by Microsoft.

However, during the 25th-anniversary livestream held a few months ago, Microsoft revealed a new version of Age of Empires for mobile devices.

Meanwhile, the Chinese version of AoE Mobile has been out for quite some time now titled, Return to Empire. But it must be admitted that nothing can beat the original Age of Empire vibe.

