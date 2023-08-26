Omniheroes 1.1.0 Patch Notes: New Hero, Content, and more

Omniheroes is a newly released idle gacha title developed by Omnidream. A few weeks after its launch, the developers released a patch note for its upcoming update, version 1.1.0. This upcoming patch will introduce a new Legendary Hero that players can add to their roster. A gameplay mode will also debut alongside a new boss. Additionally, Omnidream will add a new storyline, a feature for players’ avatars, and adjust certain characters’ skills.

Additionally, Omnidream will make other adjustments, such as a price drop of Synergy SMN Tickets and more. The update will go live after the server maintenance on August 29, 2023, from 06:00 to 09:00 UTC 0. This article provides detailed information about the upcoming Omniheroes update patch.

Exploring the details of Omniheroes Patch version 1.1.0

A new Legendary Hero will debut in the upcoming Omniheroes update. (Image via Omnidream)

First up in the Omniheroes update is the debut of Legendary Hero Wheel of Destiny - Catherine. Then, Omniguardians can test their battle prowess against a debut boss, Furious Demon - Basatan, in the new gameplay mode, Abyss Crusade. The details of the upcoming update in this free-to-play title are below.

New Legendary Hero

Legendary Hero Wheel of Destiny - Catherine in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

The new Legendary Hero making her Omniheroes debut in the update is Wheel of Destiny - Catherine. Here are her details:

Rarity: Legendary

Legendary Title: Wheel of Destiny

Wheel of Destiny Faction: Divine

Divine Role: Mage

Mage Valkyrie Synergy: Mystifiers

Mystifiers Faction Synergy: Royals, Celestials

Royals, Celestials Rune Synergy: Strikers

Catherine will have two Active and Passive skills that deal Mage damage (MDMG) on enemies. Below are the details:

Active Skill 1: Lunisolar Dark

Skill Effect: Deals MDMG and applies Corrode effect on enemies at the backline

Active Skill 2: Ring Strike

Skill Effect: Summons Rings of Fate to deal MDMG and apply Corrode effect on all enemies

Passive Skill 1: Void Shackles

Skill Effect: She can apply Vitaldrin to all enemies for 1 round.

Passive Skill 2: Fate’s Curse

Skill Effect: Can apply double Corrode effect to a single target

After the update, Catherine will be available in the Immortal Summon Event until the developers release her exclusive banner in this mobile gacha title.

New Content

New gameplay mode Abyss Crusade will feature a new boss. (Image via Omnidream)

A new gameplay mode, Abyss Crusade, will be available with the upcoming update. It will be a periodic mode that lasts for seven days in each period. All Omniheroes heroes in the players’ roster will start at level 100 to face the featured boss, Furious Demon - Basatan. Players can choose their preferred difficulty out of three only once per cycle.

After selecting the difficulty, the title will place players in a room with 99 others. Participants will compete and earn ranks based on the extent of damage inflicted on the boss. And the higher rank one achieves, the higher rewards one gets.

There are specific requirements players must meet to access the Abyss Crusade. Here are the details:

Player Level: 50

50 Main Story Clearance: Chapter 5 Stage 15

Since all heroes will have uniform stats, the battle prowess depends on their star and relic level. Additionally, faction and rune synergies, hero talent, and rune skills also determine the strength of your roster.

The Boss, Furious Demon possesses three Active and one Passive skills. Here are the details:

Active Skill 1: Titan Claws

Skill effect: Attacks random target using his overpowering pincer

Active Skill 2: Colossal Clamp

Skill effect: Deals damage to the targets at the backline with both pincers.

Active Skill 3: Magma Burst

Skill effect: Attacks all enemies by triggering a volcanic eruption

Passive Skill 1: Molt

Skill effect: Applies shield on his battle mates after his Leech rate is full

Passive Skill 2: Breed

Skill effect: Summons killable Abyssal Colossus that deals damage to all enemies.

The update will also add the fifth chapter to the interactive storyline of the Valkyrie Manor’s Eluller. It will allow Omniguardians to grow closer to her.

Skill Adjustments and other updates

Nawi in Omniheroes. (Image via Omnidream)

Omnidream will adjust two Omniheroes characters’ skills: Nawi’s Passive and Marlena’s Active. Here are the details:

Nawi’s Passive Skill: Tribal Frontline

It gives Nawi a 50% chance to follow up with two subsequent attacks on all enemies after inflicting damage on one. After the update, players can activate the effect only once and up to four times in each battle at skill level 1.

At level 2, Tribal Frontline will follow up with four consecutive attacks after she deals damage in this mobile RPG title.

Marlena’s Active Skill: Sacred Spear

Her active skill charges Marlena’s power and deals physical damage (PDMG) to enemies with low HP in Omniheroes. After the update, her attack will deal 300% instead of the previous 250% damage at skill level 1. At level 2, it will inflict 350% damage instead of 300% before the update.

In addition, players’ avatars will receive a new feature allowing players to choose their desired one from the settings. Omniguardians can see their avatars in the Arena, Palace of Penrose, and Guild settings.

The price of Synergy SMN Tickets will also decrease from 700 to 500 Diamonds in this idle title. Further, more items will be available at the Lost Merchant store with more discount offers. Players can also toggle off the special effects animation display of the hero’s ultimate skills in Omniheroes.