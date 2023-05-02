5 best free-to-play friendly gachas on mobiles in 2023

Free-to-play friendly gacha games do not require spending real-world money to progress. Through rewards, developers provide generous amounts of premium currency, other items, and characters. These rewards are obtainable through various methods, such as completing events, quests, or logging in daily. However, there are also options to purchase in-game assets using real-world money.

Players can win in-game items using in-game currencies through a draw or lottery system. Usually, they get these currencies through gameplay or by purchasing them with real-world money. Due to this, some might progress slower than others and feel left behind.

However, plenty of free-to-play friendly gacha games are available with equally great graphics, storylines, and immersive gameplay. This article lists the five best free-to-play friendly gacha games to play on mobile in 2023.

Epic Seven and four other free-to-play friendly gacha in 2023

1) Epic Seven

Developed by Super Creative Inc., Epic Seven is a turn-based RPG gacha mobile game. Gamers play as the Heir of the Covenant and control the battle party of four characters. They must save the world from destruction at the hands of the Archdemon. The game has top-notch graphics with cool anime-style cutscenes.

The mobile gacha title has an in-game currency called Skystones, used to summons, upgrade characters, or buy virtually everything. However, there are several ways players can obtain Skytone, and they are easy. Doing dailies, achieving certain Arena ranks, and completing Challenges in Arena NPC and Automation Tower, to name a few.

The in-game events reward generously, and gears can be obtained through farming. This is a free-to-play friendly gacha, but players must log in daily for free rewards.

2) Destiny Child

This is an RPG card-based title developed by Shift Up, where players battle in real-time combat. Destiny Child features hundreds of character cards, each with their skills. Each character has a background story, voice, and many costumes. The game also has a PvP mode along with story modes and events.

Destiny Child is one of the most free-to-play friendly gachas because logging in daily will provide plenty of rewards. The dailies are enough for 10 pulls at an average of every three days. The game’s Friend gacha is also relatively better as they provide various resources and premium currency such as onyx and gold.

3) Arknights

Developed by Hypergryph, Arknights is a tactical RPG and tower defense gacha mobile game. Players control several characters called operators, who fight against enemies with deadly diseases. They take on the role of “The Doctor,” who has operators as his ally, defending against enemies and finding the cure for the disease. This strategy game has cool graphics and immersive gameplay with a unique storyline.

Developers of Arknights are generous enough to keep it a free-to-play friendly gacha game. Players can get five and six-star operators by completing quests or events. The game’s summoning system is decent, allowing one to frequently pull five- and six-star operators.

Players can also get the in-game currency Orundum, which can pull characters. With all these generous rewards, Arknights is a free-to-play-friendly gacha game.

4) Fate: Grand Order

Fate: Grand Order is a mobile gacha game with RPG elements and a turn-based combat system. Developed by Lasengle, players step in as the Master, controlling individual servants to save humanity. They build a team of six servants, three reserves, and three actives and command them to attack.

The mobile game has a great storyline, artwork, lovable characters, and great voice actors, enough to engage the players. It's also a free-to-play friendly gacha as one can complete all the content with lower-level servants.

Players should not look for high-level characters to complete difficult stages. They can also unlock four-star servants by completing event quests. Players can also acquire Saint Quartz, the in-game currency used for summons, logging in daily, and completing quests.

5) Honkai Impact 3rd

Honkai Impact 3rd is the second mobile gacha game developed by miHoYo studio. It is an anime-style action RPG with a beautifully crafted story set in an alternate version of Earth. There are over 80 playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and battlesuits. Players can form a team of three characters known as Valkyries, each with their own type, Mech, Biological, and Psychic.

This hack-and-slash game has top-notch graphics and unique gameplay with easy controls. Players can collect Valkyrie Battlesuits, weapons, and Stigmata from the game’s gacha mechanism.

The game receives updates bringing in new characters, weapons, battlesuits, events, outfits, and more. Players will need Gold and Crystals to buy or upgrade their Valkyries, Stigmata, and gears that are obtainable by completing quests, campaign levels, and weekly events.

