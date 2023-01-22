5 best free-to-play friendly games to try in 2023

Today's most renowned gaming titles deliver a bang for the buck, and rightly so. But can the same be said about free-to-play games? Fortunately, there are a number of successful games that don't cost players anything and can be played for free.

Of course, most free-to-play games often have live service models that require players to pay for certain features, such as in-game cosmetics and items. That said, this article covers five of the best free games in 2023.

Genshin Impact and four other free-to-play games to try out in 2023

1) Genshin Impact

Within a year of its release, Genshin grossed a billion dollars in revenue and remains one of the most prominent titles in the gaming world.

The action-adventure title with role-playing elements inspired by Breath of the Wild was not expected to be a massive global performer.

With a beautiful world to explore, interesting lore to discover, and adorable characters to collect, Genshin has everything going for it. It offers regular updates with new areas to explore, story missions, events, and gachas to pull. Players will also be fairly satisfied with the game's Pity system.

2) Fall Guys

Technically a battle royale game, Fall Guys involves several players competing in an arena for first prize. But that's where its similarities with other popular battle royale titles end. In Fall Guys, players don’t usually shoot each other, but rather compete in sets of obstacle courses and team-based challenges.

Players control minion-like characters and take them across various obstacle courses to win. They can earn or purchase various types of cosmetics for them to show off to other players. The game had a $20 price tag but is now available for free.

3) Path of Exile

Once dubbed the Diablo Killer Path of Exile, it remains one of the best looter RPGs. It features some of the most complex and detailed character customization and gameplay mechanics. That, coupled with difficult gameplay choices, presents the game as extremely daunting, but if players take the time to learn, they will discover that it is a gem of a game.

The live service’s free-to-play model offers a player optional purchases, but storage space becomes necessary for serious players and can only be bought with real money. Cosmetics are top-notch albeit somewhat overpriced.

4) Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 didn’t have the greatest start upon release. It suffered connection issues and massive server loading time. Additionally, players didn’t like the changes that came with the sequel and refused to accept the shift in meta.

But with time, players have adapted to the shifts in meta, and many of the server issues have been fixed. The free-to-play title is one of the best team-based shooters at present.

Players can pick a character and role before heading into a match with a simple objective. Gameplay is simple and may look chaotic from the onset, but it has excellent depth if players put in a little time to learn the game. Overwatch 2 also has a colorful cast of characters with a huge line of purchasable cosmetics.

5) Apex Legends

Apex Legends needs no introduction, as it made waves in the battle royale and FPS genres during its initial launch. From the makers of Titanfall 2, Apex Legends is known for its impressive shooting mechanics along with excellent mobility options.

Players choose from a growing roster of heroes to use in a match, all of whom have their own unique skills and abilities. The last team standing is crowned the champions. The developers at Respawn Entertainment constantly provide updates and events to both PC and mobile versions of this free-to-play title.

With live service models becoming more popular, many devs are releasing their games as free-to-play to reach out to a wider audience. This lets many players decide how much they want to spend on the game instead of having to pay a fixed price. Live service titles may not be perfect, but they certainly have a place in the gaming world.

