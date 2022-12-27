5 best Steam Winter Sale deals under $30

Games are getting huge discounts, and great deals can be sniped during the Steam Winter Sale, with some big games going as cheap as $5. Players should check out their highly desired games, as they can be fairly cheap or find some interesting titles to play during the winter holidays.

There're some excellent choices to be found in the $30 range, with some triple A and some indie titles going on a hefty discount.

Great games under $30 in Steam Winter Sale

Here's a list of five great deals under the $30 price point in the Steam Winter Sale:

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 is a massive title that was launched almost a decade ago but still receives so much love and attention.

It just recently got its Next Gen update that upgraded the graphics and introduced Ray-tracing along with new features and UI improvements. Over the years, it has received several DLCs and expansions.

This open-world action-adventure title is highly praised for its detailed open-world, breathtaking graphics and excellent writing. It follows the story of a mutant monster hunter called Geralt, who's in search of his adopted daughter Ciri.

She has mysterious powers that make her the target of dangerous other worldly beings known as the Wild Hunt. This game can be purchased for just $7.99 at the Steam Winter Sale.

2) Divinity: Original Sin II Definitive Edition

The fantasy world of Rivellon is being invaded by monsters of the void, as its protector, the Divine, has died. Void monsters are attracted to source, a form of magical energy Sourcerers can harness.

To stop that, the Divine’s son has established a harsh regime that saps the source out of people and renders them into mindless husks. This Divine Order captured the player who was soon chosen by the gods as the next Divine.

Divinity is a tactical game with a heavy emphasis on character building and role-playing. Players can have a party of up to four characters they can explore and engage in combat together.

Many unique recruitable characters have their own story, and the game boasts a punishing tactical difficulty inspired by player strategies. The game usually costs $44.99m but at the Steam Winter Sale. it can be purchased for $17.99.

3) Hades

Hades is a rogue-like hack and slash indie title released in 2020. The game is set in hell where Zagreus, Hades’ son, is trying to get out of it. His attempts at escape are aided by the Gods of Olympus eagerly awaiting his arrival.

These aids come in the form of Boons, various upgrades that grant Zagreus an increase in power. The game has a top-down view with players trying to slay their way out of the underworld with one of six weapons of their choice.

The story has an excellent theme and is voiced by a talented cast. The graphics and art style are stunning, and the musical score is jaw-dropping. No indie or rogue-like fan should miss this title, and thankfully it's on the Steam Winter Sale for a low price of $12.49.

4) Resident Evil 2

RE2 follows the story of Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie police officer who gets roped into a Zombie-filled night in the Racoon City Police Department. Gameplay involves solving elaborate puzzles around the police station while managing finite resources like ammo and healing items to eventually escape the Zombie outbreak.

The game can also be played from the perspective of Claire Redfield, with changes like some subplots, accessible areas, obtainable items, weapons, and the final boss battle. Both character playthroughs must be completed to get the true ending. The game can be bought at a low price of $9.99 in the Steam Winter Sale.

5) Half-Life: Alyx

This is arguably the best Virtual Reality (VR) games available. It takes full advantage of VR and its technological advances to provide an experience many have termed it as a Killer App. The game takes place five years before the events of Half-Life 2, where the Combine have established a brutal police state on Earth.

Alyx and her father, Eli, get captured while trying to steal Combine resources. Eli is about to be taken to Nova Prospekt for interrogation, but Alyx sets out on a dangerous mission to rescue her father who is assured to be doomed. The game can only be played on a VR set, and it runs on most PC compatible systems. It can be picked up for a low price of $23.99 at the Steam Winter Sale.

The Steam Winter Sale starts on December 22, so players should hurry and grab their favorite games before it ends on January 5.

