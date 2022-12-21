Ranking every outfit in The Witcher 3 Alternative Looks DLC

The Witcher 3 has been applauded for its excellent characters, writing, and dialog. It won’t surprise anyone that the main female leads have large groups of fans. Triss, Yennefer, and Ciri all have their own unique charms and quirks that make them appealing to many. So, naturally, they have received downloadable content (DLC) that allows players to change their default outfits.

Ranking alternate outfits in the Witcher 3

Not all costumes can be equal. Some are better than others and will be ranked and judged purely by the writer’s subjective opinion. Here is a ranking list of all the alternate costumes. For people who can't figure out how to access these costumes, they should read this guide.

3. Ciri’s Alternative Look

A lot of people choose not to use this alternate look unless they are absolutely bored by the default. While the new costume shows off more skin, it still seems to lack all the style, elegance, and crassness of the original.

In The Witcher 3, Ciri becomes a skilled fighter by the time she matures, relying on her agility and wit rather than the pure constitution. So, the original suited her more with a light white blouse and high waist leather pants.

The new Costume looks bulky on her. With an unappealing and disruptive cloth hanging from her waist and a breastplate that adds more bulk than necessary. It will surely give more protection at the lack of glamor.

2. Triss’ Alternate Look

Triss Merigold is the iconic redhead and legendary sorceress from The Witcher 3. The new frilly dress may seem impractical to a commoner with no magic, but perhaps a sorceress can always rock a long hanging dress. This Alternate look DLC might be a winner for many, but here it's sadly in second place.

While the old costume is excellent in its own right, the new one can be for those who are always in the mood for more elegance. Its color scheme is very similar to the old one and greatly suits Triss. The greens and the browns go well with the red hair, and showing off the chest is always a bonus.

1. Yennefer’s Alternate Look

The original outfit for Yennefer in the Witcher 3 was cool, slick, and practical. Yennefer was always on a mission, and this was the outfit to go with. The Alternate Look keeps much of the same. It does sacrifice a bit of practicality but maintains the dark sorceress vibe of the original.

The exposed shoulders with bird feathers, intricate stockings behind thigh-high boots, leather gloves, and the corset all blend extremely well together. It looks as cool as the original yet brings much more appeal to the eyes. Truly the best of the three.

The developers behind The Witcher 3 love their game and player base wholeheartedly. The evidence lies in a plethora of new, free DLC, and massive purchasable expansions. Despite the game being launched almost a decade ago, it gets constant updates and fixes.

