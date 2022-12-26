5 best Steam Winter Sale deals at 80% or more off

The annual Steam Winter Sale is bringing in massive discounts to many games to celebrate the winter holidays. Games are getting half if not more of their price cut off, with some of them getting as much as a 90% discount.

Players might suffer from decision paralysis after seeing so many games for prices as low as a dollar. People looking to get some big games on discount can look at this list.

Best deals with 80% off or more at the Steam Winter Sale

Here's a list of the five best games with an 80% discount or more at the Steam WInter Sale:

1) Alien Isolation

It starts off with Amanda Ripley getting a clue about the whereabouts of Nostromo, her mother’s ship.

To find out more, she heads to a space station by the name of Sevastopol, which turns out to be damaged and external communications cutoff. She becomes separated from her crew and has to explore the space station alone, soon finding out that an alien is lurking about.

The first-person perspective immerses the player into the analog-punk world of Alien, where they must traverse through the dangerous corridors of Sevastopol trying to avoid all sorts of danger.

The game has an intuitive dual AI system where the alien doesn't know the position of the player, but the ship does. The alien can only investigate movement and sounds, while the ship can make noises, open and close doors, etc to nudge it to the player's location.

That creates scenarios where a player cannot predict when and where the alien can catch them. Jump scares are not fixed in certain places, meaning even in a second playthrough, they will always have to be on their toes.

In the Steam Winter Sale, the game is 80% off and is now available for $7.99.

2) XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Players who have played the more recent Marvel's Midnight Suns might find the gameplay very similar. It's a tactical role-playing game that puts a heavy emphasis on positioning and character building. Players have a top-down view of the battlefield, which lets them strategies accordingly.

In the story, the player assumes the role of the commander in charge of the Extraterrestrial Combat Unit. They must take these units to war against invading alien forces.

The game usually stays around the $29.99 mark, but for the Steam Winter Sale, the price has dropped to $5.99 after an 80% discount.

3) Rise of the Tomb Raider

The game follows the story of Lara Croft as she ventures to the Forgotten Cities in northern Syria to uncover the tomb of Constantinople, a key figure in the Kitezh legend. Soon, she'sencountered by a military force known as Trinity and finds clues linking to her father’s research. That triggers her journey to Siberia to find out the truth.

The game is a third-person action adventure with lite role-playing elements. It has Lara traverse dangerous Siberian mountains while dealing with enemies similar to the God of War Ragnarok.

For the Steam Winter Sale, it has received an 80% discount and is now available for $5.99. The classic Tomb Raider games are also under sale, with most of them being under a dollar.

4) Titanfall 2

Developed by Respawn Entertainment, the same people behind Apex Legends, this game is a first-person shooter that's steeped in fluid movement mechanics and excellent gunplay.

The story follows Jack Cooper, a titan pilot in training, when he's abruptly handed the ownership of the Vanguard-class Titan, BT-7274. Along with the titan, he's given the mission to stop the Interstellar Manufacturing Corporation from destroying the Militia planet Harmony.

The campaign features stages on foot and in the Titan as well as stages with time travel mechanics. The multiplayer is also excellent, with many players claiming that it's better than Apex Legends.

The game usually sells for $29.99, but the Steam Winter Sale has given it a generous 84% discount and knocked its price down to $4.79.

5) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Geralt of Rivia is tasked with finding his adopted daughter, Ciri, who's being pursued by the deadly otherworldly beings known as the Wild Hunt. It's an action-adventure role-playing game set in a unique fantasy world inspired by books of the same name. The game is critically acclaimed for its detailed openworld, excellent character writing and breathtaking graphics.

It has a large fan following even after almost a decade of its launch, getting downloadable content and updates frequently. It recently got the Next Gen update that massively improved the graphics and made several improvements to the UI and other features.

At the Steam Winter Sale, the Witcher has an 80% off and is available for $7.99. Other witcher games can also be picked up at a hefty discount.

Players might have the chance to find their favorite game at the Steam Winter sale and even if they don’t, they can be assured they will find at least some desired titles at unbelievable prices.

