Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Best Captain Marvel build (Deck)

The gameplay of Marvel’s Midnight Suns features popular Marvel superheroes like Iron Man, Wolverine, Blade, Captain Marvel, and many more, taking on Lillith, Mother of Demons, and her henchmen. She has also used her brainwashing abilities to recruit other superpowered beings into a group called “The Fallen.”

While heroes like Doctor Strange, Spiderman, and Captain Marvel are quite strong, a proper deck must be built around them to supplement their strengths. Deck building means choosing a specific set of cards for a strategy or situation.

How to build Captain Marvel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Captain Marvel in Marvel's Midnight Sun is meant to be the perfect shield and spear. She is an excellent choice for players looking for a character to deal as much damage as she can take. She can also heavily lean into being more defensive or offensive, depending on the setup of cards players take. She can also be balanced to do both.

In Marvel's Midnight Suns, Go Binary is Captain Marvel’s bread and butter card. It is a power-up that boosts both her damage and defense and can be played for free, but it requires three other of her cards to be played first. The card, called One Step Ahead+, is a great pair with this as it lets the player draw four cards into their hands, essentially boosting how quickly Captain Marvel can use Go Binary.

Quick cards are another great choice because these cards refund themselves if they deal the finishing blow on an enemy. Essentially letting the player play more cards and therefore use Go Binary.

Regroup and Bring it on are another great pair for Captain Marvel in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The former gives her a set of blocks, and Heroenemies taunt all nearby enemies, making them attack her. This gives her Counter Counter that makes Carol Danvers attack anyone that harms her. If Go Binary is active, she deals even more damage.

Captain Marvel also has a passive called “Didn’t feel a thing” that gives her a chance to counter. This counter can be improved by increasing her friendship level.

How to use Captain Marvel's photon beam in Marvel's Midnight Suns (Image via 2K Games)

Photon beam unleashes a beam of energy into a straight line and damages and taunts all the enemies affected by it. Carol should ensure she has some block before using this move, as taunted enemies will all try to attack her.

In Marvel's Midnight Suns, a good Captain Marvel Deck would look something like this in

Go Binary

One Step Ahead+

Quick Jab+

Quick Jab+

Regroup

Bring it on

Rain of Blows

Photon Beam

Captain Marvel is one of the earliest defensive characters players can get, and in Marvel's Midnight Suns, she has a very selfish playstyle. She constantly needs her own cards to be played to thrive on the battlefield and rarely lets other heroes take the limelight. This can be a polarizing aspect of the character, but it also makes her playstyle unique.

