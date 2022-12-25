5 must-buy Steam Winter Sale deals under $1

The Steam Winter Sale is here, and they're bringing in unbelievable deals as usual. Games are getting as high as 90% discounts and going down in price as much as under a dollar.

Speaking of games under a dollar, there are many notable ones that can be found at such a price point. These gems, while cheap, provide great value and entertainment and should definitely be picked up by those that want to get a great experience without even putting a dent in their wallet.

Great games for under a dollar in Steam Winter Sale

Here're five such games:

1) Limbo

With the highest rating in all games under the one dollar category, Limbo is not one to be missed. It's an indie horror title that has some fairly interesting puzzles that force players to think outside the box.

Later, it become more of a timing-based platformer, but its intriguing story should keep players hooked till the end of the game. The game generally stays around the 10 dollar mark, but for the Winter Steam sale, it has gone down to 0.99 dollars.

2) Portal 1 and 2

The portal series has some of the best writing and puzzles till date. Both games follow Chell's story as she is challenged to solve puzzles by a robotic life form with unknown intentions called GLaDOS.

Players are given a portal gun that lets them create portals on any flat surface. This tool is the crux for solving all other puzzles. Both games usually stay priced at $9.99, but at the Steam Winter Sale, they're available for only $0.99.

3) Left 4 Dead 1 and 2

Left 4 Dead is a first-person shooter (FPS) where four players must band together to make it through a zombie outbreak. It's a co-op game that requires smart management of ammo and other resources while dealing with zombies and special types of zombies.

Players have to work together to make it alive through the campaign. Left 4 Dead has a smart dynamic difficulty system that increases the number of zombies and other challenges when players are doing too well and vice versa.

This game is usually available for $9.99, but for the Steam Winter Sale, it has dropped to $0.99.

4) Deus Ex Game of the Year Edition

The original version of the Deus Ex series, which is argued to be the best, is set in 2052, where society is slowly spiraling into chaos. The main character JC Denton is tasked with recovering stolen vaccines that can cure a deadly virus known as the Gray Death.

Soon he meets his brother and is thrown into a conspiracy where the agency he's working for turns out to be corrupt. Players are forced to investigate and find the truth for themselves.

Released in 2000, the game might have outdated graphics and not-so-fluid shooting mechanics. However, it more than makes up for that with its intriguing story, intricate level design and deep role-playing mechanics. The game stays around $6.99 but has come down to $0.97 because of the Steam Winter Sale.

5) Half Life 1 and 2

The Half Life franchise is one of the biggest that launched Valve into the stratosphere, where it still sits. The game follows Gordon Freeman after one of his experiments opens a portal bringing in terrifying monsters. It was revolutionary at the time of its release and told a story no one was expecting from an FPS title.

Gameplay involves shooting at monsters while exploring and solving puzzles to progress in the game. Both games sit around the $9.99 mark, but for the Steam Winter Sale, it has come down to $0.99. Many of the other games in the franchise can also be found for under a dollar.

The Steam Winter Sale has become a sort of tradition for gamers. Celebrating Christmas and New Year, many dub Gabe Newell as their Santa Claus, bringing in astounding deals for the Winter holidays.

Poll : 0 votes