Get Deathloop for 67% off on Steam Winter Sale 2022

Many significant games have seen great discounts with the ongoing Steam sale. This includes last year's acclaimed "Deathloop" from Bethesda and Arkane Studios. The FPS adventure follows an assassin trapped in a time-loop with a rival on Blackreef Island and must figure out a way to leave.

With a 67% discount, this is some of the cheapest price drops on Steam the game has seen since its release back in September 2021.

Steam Winter Sale 2022 is the perfect time to pick up Arkane Studios' latest

At 67% off, this brings Deathloop down to $19.79 from its standard $50.99 pricing. This is for the base game on Steam. The Deluxe Edition is also on sale for 67% off. This means it costs $26.39 instead of $79.99. Here's what the Deluxe Edition on Steam includes:

Base game

Original Game Soundtrack Selections (note that this is not the complete OST but rather features only a handful of tracks)

Unique Weapons: Eat The Rich Tribunal, .44 Karat Fourpounder, and Chrome Demon MG-1 Pepper Mill

Character Skins: "Party Crasher" for Colt, "Sharp Shooter" for Julianna

Two Trinkets (equippable buffs that increase weapon efficiency)

In Deathloop, players control protagonist Colt in first-person. Finding himself stuck in a time loop with rival assassin Julianna, the two must compete for freedom. The only way to get out is to kill eight key targets throughout the loop before the day ends.

This means tracking their patterns and filtering everything down to the most efficient ways players can take every single one out as quickly and effectively as possible, often even in one go.

The gameplay is heavily inspired by the studio's past works like Dishonored, and as such, it is an immersive sim through and through. Players can approach the sandbox environment and tackle it as they wish, either gun-blazing or stealthily.

There will be enemies and patrols to defeat and traps and other means of security to watch out for. In addition to various weapons, players will also possess valuable abilities that will aid them in combat, like telekinesis, invisibility, and even linking enemies. Killing one also kills linked foes.

The island has various areas and times of day that can progress. New events and opportunities open up during each period, so proper planning is needed. While the game is fundamentally a single-player experience, developers at Arkane Studios have incorporated a form of PvP into the experience.

It works similarly to FromSoftware's Souls games because other players can invade your session and try to take you out. For this purpose, they will play as Julianna and attempt to hunt down Colt. She has weaponry and supernatural abilities that will put her on equal, if not better, footing than him.

This mechanic is supposed to keep players on their toes while playing and not get too comfortable or feel unstoppable. However, if players do not wish to deal with another human player, they can turn off invasions - in which case, the AI will instead control her.

