Steam Winter Sale 2022: 5 best deals on puzzle games

With the Steam Winter Sale 2022 live right now, fans are rushing to the platform to take advantage of attractive deals across various genres. From action and RPG offerings to FPS and horror titles, there is something for everyone here. This includes puzzle games.

There are a lot of games in this category that are on offer. To help narrow down the options, this article will present five puzzle games featuring amazing discounts during the Steam Winter Sale 2022.

5 solid puzzle games with the biggest discounts during ongoing Steam Winter Sale 2022

5) The Witness ($13.99/65% off)

After waking up on a mysterious island, The Witness players discover that all biomes are teeming with line-based panel puzzles. They will have to determine the logic behind each set of challenges. Some can be solved by mirroring the lines, while others will necessitate the recognition of sound patterns.

Completing each biome unlocks the laser to activate the final area. The puzzles will get more challenging as players progress through the title, often spanning entire rooms and requiring a change in approach. Players can buy the title, which features a cel-shaded visual style, alongside the iconic platformer Braid via a special bundle on Steam.

4) Antichamber ($4.99/75% off)

Created by a solo developer, Antichamber is a mind-bending first-person puzzler. Things are not as they look in this title, and players must figure out the logic behind each area. The title offers little in the way of handholding, and experimentation is the only way to move forward. Armed just with a matter-manipulating gun, what secrets does this mysterious world hold?

3) Catherine Classic ($4.99/75% off)

An enhanced version of the PS3/360 original, Catherine Classic, is a unique take on the genre. It incorporates social sim elements — similar to the Persona series, which is also developed by the same studio — with puzzle platforming.

As protagonist Vincent comes across a woman named Catherine, he starts having nightmares where he must push and climb blocks to get to the tower's top and escape eerie monsters.

When awake, players will spend time at the Stray Sheep, a bar. This will help them get to know the people around Vincent. This is also how he comes across another woman called Katherine. Forced to pick between the two, can players make the right choice?

2) The Talos Principle ($4.49/85% off)

Developed by Serious Sam's creators, Croteam, this wonderful third/first-person puzzle game mixes philosophy and religious themes with creative challenges. Explore a virtual realm while being guided by a voice known as Elohim. Complete devious puzzles to collect stars for progression; the title features lasers, switches, and more.

Figure out what happened in the human world via text logs, and piece together the post-apocalyptic mystery it hides. Unlike many other games in the genre, this game boasts an intriguing sci-fi narrative.

Players may purchase the Gold Edition of this title which is 87% off on Steam. This brings its final price down $8.27. It includes the base game and the Road to Gehenna expansion, as well as the OST, bonus content, a Prototype version, and cosmetics in the form of the Serious DLC. It also allows the protagonist to don the Serious Sam skin and voice pack.

1) Portal 2 ($0.99/90% off)

Portal 2 continues to be one of the most beloved and masterful puzzle titles out there, even a decade after its launch. Return as Chell to brave the test chambers yet again with GLaDOS at the helm. But there's a new friend to accompany you: Wheatley.

With more expansive levels to test the Portal gun and grander set-pieces to engage in as you escape the test facility, Portal 2 is a must-buy game for every puzzle-loving Steam user. Those who wish to experience the entirety of what the series is about can check out the Portal bundle on Steam, which includes both titles in the series for just $1.48.

