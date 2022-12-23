Steam Winter Sale 2022: Get Persona 5 Royal for 30% off

The Steam Winter Sale for 2022 is here, bringing with it a host of exciting game deals. Discounts are available in a variety of price ranges, from indies to major AAA names. Persona 5 Royal is one of the popular games on sale.

After years of PS4 exclusivity, SEGA and Atlus' iconic JRPG was recently released for modern consoles and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store). With 30% off, it may not be the most bang-for-your-buck deal on sale but it should be enticing to players who have it on their radar. Here is all you need to know.

Steam Winter Sale 2022 features a modest 30% discount on Persona 5 Royal

Steam @Steam



store.steampowered.com twitter.com/Steam/status/1… Steam @Steam Come one, come all, to the Steam Winter Sale - starting December 22nd, pick up discounts on thousands of games, vote in the Steam Awards, and earn badges and stickers!



The Winter Sale is now live! Dashing through the snow from now until January 5th, we have games galore, Steam Awards voting, and new badges and stickers - what will you cross off your list?

The Steam MSRP for Persona 5 Royal is $59.99, so this 30% discount brings it down to $41.99. It's not exactly a first for the port, as it received the same discount during the Autumn 2022 sale when it was released for PC. While it pales in comparison to steeper discounts on other older titles and indies, it makes sense for a "new" game.

Persona 5 Royal was initially launched in 2019 exclusively for PS4 as an enhanced version of 2017 original "Persona 5". With its release on Steam, this is the definitive way to relive the JRPG, or if you're picking it up for the first time. It is also a complete rendition of Persona 5 Royal, with every DLC released thus far included. The list is fairly extensive and includes in-game items like costumes, BGM, and various Personas.

What is Persona 5 Royal about?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Deal the final blow against corrupted hearts in Persona 5 Royal, now available on modern platforms! Let's finish this, Phantom Thieves!

Part of the beloved Megami Tensei universe, Persona 5 Royal tells the tale of the Phantom Thieves. They are a vigilante group that specializes in tackling the physical manifestations of people's wicked desires and other vices in order to bring about a change of heart by brute force to correct that person's behavior in real life. The narrative and gameplay also follow in the steps of previous Persona entries (like Persona 4 Golden, which is also on steam).

Led by the protagonist Joker, the group consists of characters like Ryuji, Ann, Yusuke, Futaba, and Morgana. "Dungeon crawling" and "social simulation" are the two main modes of play. The former takes place in the Metaverse, where the team infiltrates dungeons called "palaces," each a unique location shaped by the mind of the person presiding over it. Exploration is 3D with players unraveling mild puzzles and engaging in basic platforming to get around.

Battles begin by striking or running into supernatural foes (called "Shadows") in the overworld, which shifts the perspective to a turn-based format. Players will utilize melee weapons, guns, and magic thanks to Personas, the manifestation of each user's psyche. Negotiation allows shadows to be recruited as personas and fused into more powerful variants. This is critical because each dungeon culminates in engaging boss fights.

Outside of combat, players will live their lives as normal Tokyo students attending Shujin Academy, studying for exams, establishing relationships (called confidants) with others, engaging in leisurely activities, and enhancing their stats as they progress through the complex, narrative-heavy experience that follows a calendar format.

