5 games to play if you enjoyed Shadow Warrior 3

Shadow Warrior 3 is the latest installment of Developer Digital’s popular Shadow Warrior series. Players take on the role of Lo Wang, a modern ninja warrior and the series protagonist. He, along with his sidekick Orochi Zilla, go on a mission to recapture an ancient dragon which they accidentally unleashed from its eternal prison.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, Shadow Warrior 3 features absolutely stunning melee combat sequences, a free-running movement system and fast-paced gunplay. Players get access to a wide variety of firearms along with a devastatingly precise Katana in order to defeat their enemies.

5 best games like Shadow Warrior 3

First-person shooter games are one of the most sought-after genres in the gaming community. Fast-paced shooting and seamless melee combat make the games more engaging and fun to play. Here is a list of the top 5 games that players should definitely play if they enjoy Shadow Fighter 3:

1) Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 is the fourth installment of 2K Games’ popular Borderlands series. The game has received a lot of positive reviews from critics, especially for its combat mechanics and exceptional visuals.

Players will get the choice of either playing alone or groups of up to four people to take on various missions and side quests to gain experience points. These points can be later redeemed to unlock new abilities and weapons.

Players will team up with other NPCs in the game and venture into several beautiful planets that are filled with collectibles and chests. With excellent combat mechanics and a wide choice of weaponry, Shadow Warrior 3 fans will feel right at home.

2) The Outer Worlds

The Private Division and Obsidian Entertainment released their flagship action RPG, The Outer Worlds, in 2019. Featuring a first-person perspective, the game is set in a solar system-wide colony that is filled with dark humor and ruled by corporate feudalism.

Players need to develop their character as they complete new missions and quests. The game offers players the ability to highly customize their characters. They need to update their armor, weapons, helmets and even behavior settings which determines the character’s aggressiveness. The game also offers a skill system that monitors non-combat skills like persuasion, hacking and science.

The weapon modding system also lets players upgrade their guns and change damage types to fight against certain enemies. Like Shadow Warrior 3, The Outer Worlds is a perfect mix of energetic combat and a well-narrated storyline.

3) Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

The Serious Sam series is one of the most iconic FPS franchises developed by Croteam and Developer Digital. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is a standalone expansion of Serious Sam 4 that was released in January 2022, and is based on the vast snowy landscape of Siberia.

Players get to choose from a wide variety of weapons ranging from Legendary AK to Perun Crossbow. Like its predecessors, Sam needs to go berserk against some of the most advanced and intimidating creatures in the series. The Siberian Mayhem expansion also offers new gadgets and vehicles to explore the map and complete side missions.

Similar to Shadow Warrior 3, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is all about fast-paced shooting and showing creative strategy against a huge number of enemies.

4) Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Bulletstorm became an instant hit when it was first released in 2011 by People Can Fly and EA. In 2017, developers released a remastered version of Bulletstorm, known as Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition, which features significantly improved visuals, smoother frame-rates and also even supports 4K resolution.

The game is set in the 26th century, where players take on the role of Grayson Hunt, who returns from exile to kill General Sarrano, the commander of an elite band known as Dead Echo.

The gameplay solely focuses on combat and features a unique skillshot gameplay system which rewards players with “skillpoints” for executing creative moves and deadly killshots. Shadow Warrior 3 and Bulletstorm both feature a large arsenal of weapons to choose from, and require players to eliminate their enemies with perfect strategy and combat tactics.

5) BioShock Infinite

BioShock Infinite was released in 2013 as the third installment of 2K Games’ BioShock series. The game is based on the year 1912, where players take on the role of agent Booker DeWitt, who is desperate to find a trapped young woman known as Elizabeth. She possesses strange powers to manipulate the space-time continuum and will be responsible for intensively damaging the city of Columbia.

The game features a stunning world of retro-sci-fi technology with gorgeous looking landscapes. Though the storyline is quite different, BioShock Infinite inherits a lot of important gameplay elements from its predecessors.

Elizabeth will join players as an NPC and will help them by giving ammos and health during battles. As fans use the Katana for melee combat in Shadow Warrior 3, Bioshock Infinite also offers various gadgets that act as lethal weapons when used on enemies during melee combat.

