5 best FPS games to play on Game Pass in March 2022

The Xbox Game Pass, which was launched four years ago, is a fun membership service that lets users play a variety of video games. It's essentially Netflix for video games, and the Pass includes some excellent titles.

The Game Pass service from Microsoft is well worth the price of admission. Many people may be put off by the idea of having their video game collection locked behind a subscription service. However, the reality is that for a fairly low monthly charge, customers gain access to an astounding range of titles on Game Pass, ranging from indie to triple-A blockbusters.

Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass customers, the Xbox Game Pass library is packed with interesting first-person shooter games that push the genre forward. Xbox Game Pass gives it everything, from tactical shooter encounters to gigantic slow-motion puzzle shoot-outs.

First-person shooters have long been one of the most popular genres in the business, and this hasn't changed much over time. They're simple to pick up and play, and they provide near-infinite hours of material and enjoyment when multiplayer is incorporated.

5 best FPS games including PAYDAY 2: Crimewave Edition and Destiny 2 to play on Game Pass in March 2022

1) PAYDAY 2: Crimewave Edition

Publishers: Starbreeze Studios, 505 Games

PAYDAY 2 was launched in 2013, and it is beginning to show its age in certain ways. The Crimewave Edition, on the other hand, includes a slew of enhancements and additions to the main game that have had a significant impact over time.

PAYDAY 2 is a co-op crime simulator in which up to four players work together to pull out a variety of heists. These range from simple jewelery store robberies to complex bank vault break-ins.

The team has a lot of say in how they handle each caper, and the level of preparation and complexity that can go into each one is quite satisfying. Of course, various tactics are rewarded in particular tasks. Missions award cash and experience, which may be utilized to upgrade equipment or enhance nasty abilities.

2) Destiny 2

Publishers: Activision, Bungie

Destiny 2 gamers have a lot to look forward to as they take on the role of a Guardian devoted to combating the forces of Darkness. This multiplayer first-person shooter is regularly updated, and there is no end in sight to expansions. The progression of the player characters in Destiny 2 is one of the most exciting features of the game.

Guardians can choose from a variety of classes, each of which has an impact on their overall playstyle. While there are few PvP opportunities available to players, the majority of the game is focused on PvE. Destiny has always had a compelling tale, and its extensive lore pushes players to delve into all of the details hidden in lore entries and across the game's universe.

3) Rainbow Six Siege

Publisher: Ubisoft

This game places a strong focus on environmental degradation and player interaction. In Rainbow Six Siege, each player assumes control of an attacker or a defender in numerous gameplay scenarios, such as rescuing a hostage, defusing a bomb, and seizing possession of an objective within a room, with over 50 operators to select from.

Players are sorted into two teams, attacking and defending, and given a short prep session before confronting one another in stressful and short-lived matches. The name of the game is teamwork, and operators who can successfully play off of one another's abilities will win more often than not.

4) Halo Infinite

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

Without including the return of one of the best FPS games of all time, this list would be incomplete. Halo has returned as Halo Infinite, the latest edition of the venerable franchise. The multiplayer is explosive and enjoyable, and the storyline adds new life to the series.

Players will get to experience the Master Chief's most personal adventure to date as he travels throughout Zeta Halo to combat the shockingly genuine menace of the Banished, and brings dust and echoes from the past with him.

5) Star Wars Battlefront 2

Publishers: Electronic Arts

EA's Star Wars Battlefront 2 is an enjoyable experience for any lover of the galaxy far, far away, thanks to multiple upgrades and DLC additions. Players may take part in massive battles that take place in recognizable Star Wars locations. Furthermore, gamers will be able to play well-known (and notorious) Star Wars characters.

From Darth Maul to Kylo Ren, fan favorites may make scary debuts in the middle of a conflict. Nothing makes blood curdle quicker than seeing a Jedi or Sith charging at you as blaster bolts fail to stop them.

DICE has a clear FPS experience thanks to its work on the Battlefield franchise, and it shows in every extended opponent encounter. Star Wars Battlefront 2 excels at making players feel as though they've been thrown into the center of a Stormtrooper battalion.

