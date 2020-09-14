Serious Sam 4 official PC system requirements revealed

Serious Sam 4 is an upcoming first-person shooter game developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. The Serious Sam franchise dates back to 2001 when the first Serious Sam was released.

Serious Sam 4 is slated to launch on September 24, 2020. The game is similar to Doom, where you have to fight waves of enemies.

The game offers a unique comical touch with its character design, dialogues and story. It is nowhere near Doom in terms of story-telling and the dark fantasy environment.

The developers have now revealed the official PC system requirements for the game. Here they are:

Serious Sam 4 PC minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS

Serious Sam 4 PC recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)

Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 40 GB available space

Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.

About Serious Sam 4

The official description of Serious Sam 4 reads:

"Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos."

