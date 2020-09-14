Serious Sam 4 official PC system requirements revealed

Serious Sam 4 is an upcoming first-person shooter game developed by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital. The Serious Sam franchise dates back to 2001 when the first Serious Sam was released.
Serious Sam 4 is slated to launch on September 24, 2020. The game is similar to Doom, where you have to fight waves of enemies.
The game offers a unique comical touch with its character design, dialogues and story. It is nowhere near Doom in terms of story-telling and the dark fantasy environment.
The developers have now revealed the official PC system requirements for the game. Here they are:
Serious Sam 4 PC minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: 4-core CPU @ 2.5 GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 780/970/1050 or AMD Radeon 7950/280/470 (3 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Requirements are based on 720p rendering resolution at 30 FPS
Serious Sam 4 PC recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (1909)
- Processor: 8-core CPU @ 3.3 GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 1080/2060 or AMD Radeon Vega64/5700 (8 GB VRAM)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Additional Notes: Recommended APIs include DX12 and Vulkan.
About Serious Sam 4
The official description of Serious Sam 4 reads:
"Humanity is under siege as the full force of Mental’s hordes spread across the world, ravaging what remains of a broken and beaten civilization. The last remaining resistance to the invasion is the Earth Defense Force led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his heavily-armed squad of misfit commandos."
