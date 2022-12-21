How FromSoftware intends to return to series roots for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

While FromSoftware gained popularity with the Souls series, it is the Armored Core franchise that was one of their original works as a studio debut. As such, fans can't wait to see what the Japanese studio comes up with for the upcoming mech-action entry.

In an interview with IGN, studio staff Hidetaka Miyazaki and Masaru Yamamura shed some light on how the upcoming Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will likely surprise players with its direction. Not just because of its scope and ambition, but also because many fans will be expecting the game to boast Soulslike elements. That's understandable, given the developers' pedigree.

Interestingly though, that is not the case.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon intends to go back to what made the series great

In the interview, Miyazaki declared the sentiment that the team is making "no conscious effort" to include Soulslike elements in the game. He further added:

The essential direction was to go back and take a good look at the core concept of Armored Core and what made that series special. So we wanted to take the assembly aspect, assembling and customizing your own mech - your AC (Armored Core) - and then being able to exact a high level of control over the assembled mech.

In a nutshell, it will be a 100% Armored Core game, from the inside out. It will retain pretty much all the design elements that the series has included thus far. These include the mech customization, mission-based structure, and online aspects for a true return to form for the franchise.

Players will partake in various set-pieces, earn money, upgrade their mechs with new parts and repeat the cycle.

Furthermore, players will also have to use their wits to balance their mech. This includes understanding the synergy between offensive, defensive, and support attachments to be picked. Fuel efficiency, modes of movement, and other aspects should be considered as well. But that's not to say that none of the experience from the Soulsborne titles will be leveraged.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice designer Yamamura claims it will boast a similar zen-like flow by striking the enemy's "structure".

Players will switch between offense and defense as they take down other hulking junks of steel and death. Melee (using blades and daggers) and long-range attacks (via guns and missiles) are both viable, so players will have to keep up the aggression and adapt to the dynamic nature of combat to win.

Challenging boss fights return, although difficulty will not be a prevalent theme. As such, immense care has been taken to ensure players can adapt to the problem at hand with similarly varied options to pick from.

Each player will have a different build, all performing differently in terms of effectiveness towards both exploration/traversal and battles.

Other minor tidbits have been shared as well.

For one, this is not a continuation of Armored Core V (released for PS3 & Xbox 360 in 2012). It will have its own independent narrative, so fans can think of it as a reboot of sorts.

For online play, there will be a PvP battle arena - perhaps unlike the recent Collosuem update for Elden Ring. Co-op play will not be included as the developers want to focus on a rich, well-crafted single-player experience featuring "dynamic action".

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon will launch in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 1, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

