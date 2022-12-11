Fact Check: Is Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon going to be a Souls-like game?

On December 9, 2022, FromSoftware, the creators of Elden Ring, provided the first official look into their brand new game, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. After almost nine years of absence, this is a return for the Armored Core franchise, making older players quite emotional.

However, one of the questions new players have regarding Armored Core VI is whether it will be a Souls-like game similar to Dark Souls, Sekiro, and Elden Ring. As it happens, Armored Core VI will not be a Souls-like game, and there are quite a few reasons behind that.

FROMSOFTWARE @fromsoftware_pr We are pleased to announce that "ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON", the latest entry in the Armored Core series, is coming in 2023. We look forward to sharing more info at a later date. We are pleased to announce that "ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON", the latest entry in the Armored Core series, is coming in 2023. We look forward to sharing more info at a later date. https://t.co/0Gx5na0Ibe

One of the reasons why newer players are having this discussion is because FromSoftware is always associated with demanding games. Fans feel that the company will always make games that punish the players, and considering it has found so much success, the developers will add that same element into all their titles.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will be a proper Mech Action Game which is very different from Souls-like

It is first necessary to discuss what the word Souls-like means. The idea originates from games like Demons' Souls and Dark Souls. In games like these, the combat is challenging as it involves a lot of pattern recognition, organized movement, understanding timing windows, and taking on bosses. Every boss in a Souls-like game is unique; fighting each of them requires a lot of failed tries before finding success.

FromSoftware is known to be a company that creates only Souls-like games. This is true as for a significant part of the past decade, that is the only thing this company has done. Titles like Dark Souls, Sekiro, Bloodborne, Elden Ring, and Demons' Souls are all Souls-like games. FromSoftware has turned the concept into a genre. Other games that contain difficult bosses fall under the same category.

Armored Core, however, does not fall under this category. At its root, it is a fast-paced action game involving Mech suits. The whole idea behind this game revolves around customizing Armored Cores (the Mech suits) and using them on missions.

Hence, it is safe to say that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon will also fall under the same category. The rumor started about Armored Core being a Souls-like game because of the press release by FromSoftware.

The company said that they would make a lot of advancements to the game that is more in line with their current titles. FromSoftware's recent title Elden Ring is a Souls-like game.

However, it is also essential to understand that Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon cannot be a Souls-like game. This is because the combat and movement are so fast-paced that it is entirely against the whole Souls-like philosophy, which goes by a systematic approach.

Instead, Armored Core could pick up aspects from Elden Ring, like a centralized hub, a big open world, and an enhanced number of modifications. Apart from that, this new Armored Core game will also have significant graphical enhancements.

If players read the Steam page of the new game, they will see that it does not contain the Souls-like tag. The Steam description says the following:

"In ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON, players will assemble and pilot their own mech with 3D maneuverability to move freely through three dimensional fast-paced missions."

Lastly, Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon was initially presided over by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who is behind the Souls-like genre. However, it has been taken over by Masaru Yamamura.

Hence, in all probability, this game will be anything but Souls-like and will probably be enjoyable for many casual players. It is essential to remember that Armored Core is all about going "All Guns Blazing" and not "Slow and steady."

