5 best Android games like Limbo

It has been over a decade since Limbo was released for Xbox 360. The game would later arrive on multiple platforms, including Windows, PlayStation 3, Android, iOS, and many more. Alongside its availability on different systems, the puzzle platformer has been both a commercial as well as a critical success.

The title was showered with praise because of its eerily mesmerizing and dark environment, coupled with creepy yet unforgettable background music. The celebrated indie offering follows the storyline of a boy waking up in a scary forest and having to overcome terrifying traps, formidable creatures, and more to reach the end stage.

Even though the puzzle-platform title has been around for years, Limbo's influence on other games is undeniable. One can easily find many titles, especially on the Google Play Store, that were based on or inspired by it.

Best alternatives to Limbo on Google Play Store

1) Grayland

Having registered over a million downloads on the Google Play Store, Grayland has an impressive average rating of 4.6 due to its breathtaking in-game environment. Players get to take on the role of a bird trapped in the war between humans and aliens.

Gamers will have to explore and avoid obstacles to reach their goal of finding their loved ones. The eerie map in Grayland takes players through radiation-filled lands, interiors of the mines, and several buildings as they fight various bosses across different in-game levels.

1DER Entertainment's Grayland is free-to-play, but users can also purchase its Premium variant to unlock the majority of the content via the Google Play Store for a price of $2.49. Both offerings are offline, which implies that one can enjoy the thrill of this title even when access to the internet is unavailable.

2) Badland

The next game to find a place on this list is the multi-platform side-scrolling action adventure platformer, Badland. This critically acclaimed offering allows players to explore a scenic forest full of interesting inhabitants, trees, and flowers. One will have to keep moving and steer clear of different barriers and enemies.

The platformer, with over 10 million downloads on the Play Store, boasts a range of different features and modes. One can play 100 unique levels in Single Player Campaign, while the Multiplayer alternative allows gamers to team up with other individuals. Furthermore, Badland also has a Co-op mode for at most four people at a time.

Besides the modes, the title allows gamers to edit levels and share them through the Level World. The game also supports controllers and offers an immersive experience through its exceptional visuals and amazing background music.

3) OVIVO

OVIVO, unlike the previous two games, is a lesser-known platformer with a price of $1.99 on the Google Play Store. Interestingly, the game uses a monochromatic graphics style, which seems oddly fascinating due to the engaging level-based journey the title offers.

One can explore various types of illusions at different stages in this title. The game also takes gravity into account while providing fluid mechanics for the movement of OVO, the main character. Moreover, its soundtrack doesn't let gamers lose interest in the experience. Having clocked only 10K downloads, OVIVO is still an underrated gem that many platformer fans can consider downloading.

4) The Silent Age

Offering a gripping storyline, The Silent Age is a point-and-click adventure game and a decent alternative to Limbo. It uses the concept of time travel to follow the protagonist's adventures in a dystopian future. The game also features 70s-like graphics, which makes the experience highly stylized and appealing.

The game's impressively eerie background score does its job and keeps players engaged throughout the title's thrilling storyline. Its gameplay features some mind-bending puzzles, enriching the interest of mystery-seekers. The overall experience is suspenseful and horror-inducing. The Silent Age has over a million installs on the Google Play Store with an excellent average rating of 4.6 from 119K reviews.

5) Lucid Dream Adventure

The final game that Limbo fans can try out on their Android smartphones or tablets is Lucid Dream Adventure. The title provides an epic plot with mystery, fantasy, and horror elements as players progress through four chapters of the main story.

Each chapter has its own separate music, and fans can encounter different challenges and mini-games throughout their journey in Lucid Dream Adventure. The game also offers impressive animations and HD graphics comparable to Limbo. As of this writing, Lucid Dream Adventure has more than a million installs with an average rating of 4.7 on the Google Play Store.

