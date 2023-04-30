Top 5 real-time strategy games of all time

Real-time strategy games have remained a popular category of video games over the years, as they offer players the opportunity to put their tactical knowledge and strategic thinking to the test in thrilling on-screen battles against other players. These games are well-known for their action-packed design, resource management, base construction, and military strategy.

Real-time strategy games have evolved over time to provide players with a diverse and challenging gaming experience. This article will list five real-time strategy games that you should consider playing.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Company of Heroes and four other iconic real-time strategy games

1) StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty

StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty is a real-time strategy game that is arguably one of the genre's greatest games. Three different races- the Terrans, the Protoss, and the Zerg- are featured in the game, which is set in the 26th century in a far-off region of the Milky Way galaxy.

Each race has distinct units, structures, strengths, and weaknesses. The plot of the game centers on Terran rebel Jim Raynor, who spearheads a rebellion against the corrupt Terran Dominion.

You must master the use of your own units, which are specific to each race, in order to progress. The matchmaking mechanism in the game makes sure that you are paired with opponents of comparable skill, ensuring that battles remain competitive and balanced.

2) Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings

Age of Empires II: The Age of Kings is a real-time strategy game where you assume the role of a leader in one of numerous civilizations, such as the Britons, Franks, Mongols, or Japanese. To grow your empire and defeat your opponents, you must gather resources, construct buildings, and obtain soldiers.

More than 18 different civilizations, historically authentic buildings and units, and their individual specialties are all included in the game. The game also has historically authentic campaigns, like the Joan of Arc adventure, that lets you live through significant historical moments.

A dedicated community of gamers has been building unique scenarios and mods for Age of Empires II over the years, which has helped the game's content and replay value grow significantly.

3) Company of Heroes 3

Company of Heroes 3 is a real-time strategy game that takes place during World War II, emphasizing resource management, tactical combat, and base construction.

The Allied forces battle their way through Europe in the game's single-player campaign, starting with the D-Day invasion of Normandy. You must manage your resources, construct a base, assemble a force, and confront the German forces in tactical battles.

To outwit your opponents, you can use cover, suppressive fire, and flanking techniques. The game also includes destructible settings, which give you the ability to employ weapons and explosives to damage buildings and other structures, opening up new tactical possibilities.

4) Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos

The story of the game centers on four main heroes as they engage in combat with the Burning Legion, an army of demons out to annihilate Azeroth. The campaign immerses you in the Warcraft universe through rich cutscenes, voice acting, and a well-written story.

You must acquire resources, construct your base, and assemble an army to battle your opponents. You have the ability to command strong hero units that progress in experience and level over time. Heroes have unique skills and equipment they can use to boost their strength and combat efficiency.

5) Homeworld

Homeworld takes place in a completely three-dimensional space environment where you assume the character of The Kushan race, which has been exiled from its homeworld. Kushan have found an old spaceship that they think would enable them to take back their homeworld. You must lead the Kushan navy across the galaxy while collecting resources, creating new vessels, and fighting other spacefaring cultures.

Homeworld places a strong focus on fleet management, requiring you to manage your entire fleet of ships, including resource gatherers, combat ships, and support vessels, rather than individual units. You must carefully manage your resources to balance creating new ships, improving your existing ships, and repairing any damaged ships, which adds an additional layer of complexity to the gameplay.

These games mentioned in this article offer a challenging and satisfying gaming experience that blends resource management, base-building, and military strategy in unique ways. From classic titles that helped establish the genre to modern masterpieces that push the boundaries of what's possible, the games highlighted in this article represent some of the best real-time strategy games available. For fans of the genre, the future promises even more exciting developments and innovative gameplay.

