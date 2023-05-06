Top 5 offline RPGs to play on mobile phones

Role-playing games, or RPGs, are some of the best titles to immerse oneself in. The idea of carrying a protagonist through their story has always been a popular gaming concept. While the MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) scene is booming and on its way to becoming among the most played genres, there is something special about controlling an adventure at your preferred pace.

With so many RPG titles out there, it is very hard to pick one that aligns with your taste the best. To help narrow down your options, this article will list a few engaging offline-role-playing games that you can play on your smartphone without any hassle.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions and is subjective.

5 offline mobile RPG titles to try in May 2023

1) Dragon Quest 8

Dragon Quest 8 is the iconic action-adventure game that was first released in 2004 for the PlayStation 2 console and is now available on Android and iOS devices. It features a vibrant and colorful word design, brimming with charming characters.

In Dragon Quest 8, you play as a hero on a quest to lift a curse that has been cast upon your kingdom. Along the way, you'll encounter various allies and enemies, each with their own unique skills. The gameplay involves a turn-based battle system, where you'll have to strategically use your characters' abilities and equipment to overcome adversaries.

You'll also have the opportunity to explore a vast world, complete numerous side-quests, and collect various items and gear. With over 80 hours of gameplay, Dragon Quest 8 is sure to offer you a memorable adventure full of charm and excitement.

2) Evoland

This RPG title presents a short narrative-based adventure that basically depicts the evolution of platformer games. You begin this experience in a 2D platformer-based environment with a 2D character and combat systems. As you progress through its storyline you will start to unlock things like 3D maps and characters with upgraded graphics as well as much sleeker combat mechanics.

Evoland is a truly unique concept and can be found at a pocket-friendly price on the Google Play Store. The best part about this offering is that you can literally witness the in-game environment "evolve" as you progress in the storyline.

3) Another Eden

Another Eden is a gem of an adventure title, full of Gacha elements. This title features a charming art style and an astounding world design. The combat mechanic is pretty easy to get used to with a relatively simple level-up system. There are a ton of cool characters to choose from, and oftentimes, they come across as quite funny. The overarching storyline is about time travel and paradoxes. What more do you want from an RPG game?

4) Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is an iconic platformer from the early PlayStation era of the 90s. This title features a Metroidvania adventure, where you’ll get to play the role of Dracula’s son Alucard. Exploring a dark and mysterious castle, you’ll have to fight your way through skeletons, zombies, and other more grotesque creatures.

Along your journey, you’ll get to wield many different weapons and also come in possession of quirky skills, such as the ability to transform your character into a bat for a while to evade enemies. Combine that with an intriguing storyline and a dark castle full of villainous monsters, and you've got a satisfactory single-player adventure.

5) Final Fantasy VII

The classic RPG from the late '90s, Final Fantasy VII, has been remastered for mobile devices. The remade title features a captivating storyline, memorable characters, and breathtaking visuals, making it one of the best RPGs of all time, regardless of which platform you play on.

Its gameplay involves a turn-based battle mechanic and a unique crafting system that allows players to customize their characters according to their wishes. The title offers over 40 hours of playtime and is a must-try for any RPG lover.

