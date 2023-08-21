Omniheroes free codes and steps to redeem them (August 2023)

Omniheroes free codes are valuable for collecting in-game rewards like free Gold, diamonds, Geovin Crystals, Summon Tickets, and more to help boost your in-game progress. The latest role-playing game by OMNIDREAMS has been popularized since its initial days. Available on Android and iOS devices, this game focuses primarily on team building and requires plenty of resources to level up heroes.

However, naturally, it isn't easy to farm organically, and that is where the Omniheroes free codes appear as a savior. This article lists all the active free codes available for players to help them earn free rewards to progress faster in the game.

Active Omniheroes free codes for August 2023

Plenty of heroes are available in the title's roster, and you need plenty of resources to collect them all, level up, and more. Redeem these Omniheroes codes today for faster farming of resources.

OMNISTART: Redeem this code to get x200 Diamonds, 100k Gold, x2 SMN Ticket II (NEW).

: Try this code to redeem various gaming rewards. OH777: This code can help you earn x300 Diamonds, x77777 Gold, x1 Summin Ticket II, x7 Summon Tickets I, x77 Ascension Ore, x7 5-Star Hero Shard, 7x 4-Star Hero Shard, and x77 3-Star Hero Shard.

Now, if you are a newbie and want to know how to redeem these Omniheroes codes, here is a simple guide to help you with it.

Steps to redeem Omniheroes free codes

Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem all the Omniheroes free codes active in August 2023.

Step 1: Launch the game, and head towards the 'City' menu on your launch screen

Launch the game, and head towards the 'City' menu on your launch screen Step 2: Click on your profile picture in the top left corner of your screen

Click on your profile picture in the top left corner of your screen Step 3: Now open your 'Player Info' section and tap on the 'Settings' option at the bottom right

Now open your 'Player Info' section and tap on the 'Settings' option at the bottom right Step 4: Choose the 'Gift Code' option from your settings.

Choose the 'Gift Code' option from your settings. Step 5: Type your redeem code in the textbox and tap on the 'Confirm' button

You can redeem the rewards from the code if the code is still active. It will show a flash message reading 'REWARD' notifying you about the goodies you have received. However, an error message reads, 'The gift code does not exist' if it is no longer active in the game.