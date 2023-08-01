As Mobile Legends Bang Bang continuously gets updates, most gamers lose track of the MLBB hero tier list in the current meta. Now, with the addition of the new emblem system and several other updates in Season 29, there is a lot more on an MLBB gamer’s plate. So, this MLBB hero tier list tries to help them with a list of the best-performing heroes in August 2023.

Having the right heroes is incredibly crucial, especially when you are on your way to mythical glory. Since you will not get the best team while solo queuing, it is important to give your best to get the star protection points to save your rank, especially in a defeat. Follow this Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero tier list to find the best champions who can earn you an MVP in every game.

MLBB hero tier list for August 2023 to win more in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang ranked matches

Best Tanks

best tanks in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

These durable champions are a must-have in your MLBB team to help you initiate team fights, take charge of crowd control, and more. These heroes like to stay in the middle of the park and hold the turrets until backup arrives.

However, with their immense durability stats, Tanks can dominate the Mid Lane when their teammates fail. The MLBB hero tier list for the best tanks is as follows:

Best Mages

best Mages in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Since the list starts with a Tank, it is probably best to list all the Mid Lane heroes in one go. Mages are also one of the most durable heroes who take the Mid Lane. Despite having almost the same functions as Tanks, Mages are magical creatures typically with higher damage-dealing capabilities than Tanks.

Mages deal magical burst damage to finish off their enemies. The following MLBB hero tier list ranks the best Mages in the game:

Best Fighters

Best fighters in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Fighters are among the most versatile champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. These durable units have a very small range, but they deal very high damage to the opponent champions.

Fighter champions are mostly junglers who invade the opponent's jungles, steal buffs from the opponent's team, and help the team farm faster. Here is their ranking in the MLBB hero tier list:

Best Assassins

best Assassin heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

The assassin heroes of Mobile Legends Bang Bang are among the most damage-dealing heroes. However, they lack durability. Therefore, most of them like to roam, hide in the bushes, complete their jungle objectives, and usually take the Gold or EXP Lane trying to farm faster.

These heroes attack enemy champions when they are least expecting an attack and gain a huge tactical advantage for their teams. Follow this MLBB hero tier list to find the best-performing Assassin champions in the current meta:

Best Marksman

best Marksman in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Marksman is the hero with the lowest durability. However, with the most amazing damage output in the game, they can finish off the enemy heroes easily. Just like Assassins, Marksman heroes usually take the Gold or EXP Lane and try to farm as fast as possible while giving an advantage to the team with their lane dominance.

With proper backup from support champions, these ADC heroes can carry a whole team to victory. MLBB hero tier list for the best-performing Marksman in the current meta is as follows:

Best Supports

best support heroes in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

Support heroes usually come with fewer attacking abilities. However, their main role is to keep the allied champions safe in team fights and when opponents are ganking.

These champions usually roam the whole map, providing backup to their allied champions, or choose a lane and heal the Marksman or Assassins to increase their durability. Here are the best Support heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang listed below:

This summarizes the list of the best-performing Mobile Legends Bang Bang heroes in the current meta. Follow this MLBB hero tier list for August 2023 to choose the right heroes in the MOBA title and win more matches. Follow Sportskeeda for more amazing MOBA content.