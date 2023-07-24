Mobile Legends Bang Bang: 5 best Mages in MLBB

Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) has a plethora of amazing champions who take on different lanes, destroy enemy towers, and dominate enemy heroes on those lanes. These are categorized as Marksman, Assassin, Fighters, and more based on their skills and abilities. Mages in MLBB are range heroes with magical abilities and great durability who prefer to take the mid-lane and keep the enemy heroes at bay.

However, since the game keeps adjusting their abilities with every update, keeping track of the top-performing heroes in the current meta is hard. That said, this article will list the best Mages for your team.

Who is the strongest Mage in Mobile Legends Bang Bang? The best Mages in MLBB

1) Yve

Yve is among the best Mages (Image via Moonton)

Yve is the champion for the mid-lane players. Players with good positioning sense in a team fight should use her to gank up on the enemy heroes. This Mage is capable of dealing significant magic damage to opponents in different areas. Her amazing real-world manipulation Ulti combined with such magic skills, makes it hard for any foe to survive.

With such skills, it is evident that she will have a higher win percentage and become one of the best-performing champions in the current meta.

2) Valentina

Valentina in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Valentina is among the most annoying champions for the opposition to deal with, making her one of the most sought-after Mages in MLBB. Her immense magical damage and blink ability leave opponents bamboozled. Owing to this, even chasing her becomes complicated for enemies.

Valentina also has a lot of combos to peruse through. However, what truly makes her one of the best Mages in MLBB is that her ulti can copy the enemy’s skills and apply them on themselves for a kill or an assist.

3) Kagura

With a little practice, Kagura can be your savior (Image via Moonton)

Since the revamp, Kagura has become one of the best Mages in MLBB. With her CC effect gaining more versatility with the revamp, she has become even more annoying for the opponent champions. However, minimal changes in gameplay have made her a much sought-after mage.

Kagura, with her insane burst damage, is among the most crucial Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions, especially in the late game. Improve your umbrella accuracy with her, and you can get enough enemy hero kills as well.

4) Vale

Vale is among the best Mages of Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via Moonton)

Vale is an immensely popular Mobile Legends Bang Bang hero. This versatile champion is also one of the best Mages in MLBB. Windtaker Vale is an amazing crowd-control champion, and with a huge AOE, he is among the highest damage-dealing champions on the roster.

Despite being a low-mobility, squishy champion, he can dominate once players have learned to control him. However, it can be a little tough to master this complicated Mage in the game.

5) Pharsa

Pharsa in MLBB (Image via Moonton)

Pharsa has always been one of the best Mages in MLBB since her introduction. Her famed Feathered Airstrike is a massive part of her arsenal. Besides that, Pharsa can transform into a bird using her Wings of Wings skill to escape any challenging battle.

Pharsa also has a high damage-dealing capability and can sway the outcome in her team's favor even before some Marksman can get going.

Pharsa also has a high damage-dealing capability and can sway the outcome in her team's favor even before some Marksman can get going.

These are among the best Mages in MLBB players can opt for to make their road to mythic smoother.