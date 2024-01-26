Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) Starlight Pass February 2024: New skins, perks, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has announced the MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024, and the community is excited to grab the latest skin for Novaria. While the announcement arrived recently, some reliable leakers showcased the arrival of a new painted skin for the mage a few days ago. The community is thrilled since Novaria has not received a new costume in a while.

Novaria getting the skin from MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 means she may climb a few tiers in the current meta-tier list. This article brings you the launch date for the newly painted costume of the Starlight Pass, its cost, and other perks of purchasing the pass.

MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024: Release date, newly painted skin, and more

Moonton Games confirmed the Novaria painted skin’s arrival with the MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 with an official X post on January 26, 2024. She is among the best mages in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, and thus, her “Sugar Glaze” skin, coming out on February 1, 2024, has excited the community.

However, note that it is not available for free, and players who want to use this new costume must buy the MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 with diamonds (in-game currency).

Perks of The February Starlight Pass in MLBB: Novaria “Sugar Glaze” skin

Novaria's new "Sugar Glaze" painted Starlight skin (Image via Moonton Games)

Novaria is among the most powerful mages in MLBB and attacks enemies with her otherworldly powers. While her skills are extraordinary, her new “Sugar Glaze” painted skin makes her look like the girl next door.

Just like other Starlight painted skins, Novaria’s costume also arrives in two variants. The default “Sugar Glaze” variant has a red jacket and blue skirt. She holds a drink in her right hand, and what looks like candy is floating behind her with a pink bowtie on it.

Novaria got her "Aqua Glaze" skin (Image via Moonton Games)

On the other hand, her painted Novaria “Aqua Glaze” skin variant has a blue jacket, a blue hat, and a reddish skirt. The bowtie tied to the candy floating behind her is blue in this edition. She has blonde hair in this costume, while her hair is dyed white in the “Sugar Glaze” skin variant.

Returning champion skins

The official February Starlight Pass video teased about the returning skins (Image via Moonton Games)

The MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 will bring back some of the most adored champion skins. Moonton Games offered significant rewards in the New Year Benefit Month celebrations. However, getting your hands on these skins can enhance your gaming experience in 2024.

The video posted with the official tweet shared glimpses of the 10 returning Starlight Skins. This includes outfits for Harley, Akai, Lancelot, and more, which will return to the title in February 2024. You can exchange these skins from the Starlight Shop for 3,000 Starlight tokens each.

Other perks of buying the Starlight Pass

The MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 also brings special Starlight Avatar Borders, exclusive Chat Bubbles, new graffiti, a special Killing Notification, and more. Most of these will be available in the Starlight Shop in exchange for event-exclusive tokens.

The premium pass will also give you a new exclusive name color, 10% extra EXP, and 5% extra BP for each match you play.

How much does Starlight Pass cost in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

Starlight Pass only cost 300 diamonds (Image via Moonton Games)

The MLBB Starlight Pass February 2024 is available in two versions. You can buy the normal one for 300 diamonds. It will help you earn rewards worth 6,000 diamonds in the game. However, you can upgrade to the premium pass, which will bring in other event-exclusive rewards for an additional 450 diamonds. Feel free to check out our article to get more diamonds in Mobile Legends Bang Bang for free.

Moonton Games has also announced some other crucial events, hero revamps, and more exciting events for the community.