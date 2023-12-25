New Year Benefit Month in MLBB: Complete calendar, rewards, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang is handing out amazing rewards to the community for New Year Benefit Month in MLBB. An official post from the title’s X account on December 24, 2023, confirmed the event’s arrival. All of the event's rewards, such as special emotes and hero skins, will be available for free during the course of its duration.

The community is seemingly excited about the New Year Benefit Month in MLBB. Read on to explore the complete calendar and rewards of this latest event.

New Year Benefit Month in MLBB brings a ton of rewards for free

Moonton Games will roll out plenty of lucrative rewards to help the community kickstart 2024 on a happy note. The New Year Benefit Month in MLBB will be live in the game from December 31, 2023, to March 2, 2024. Below is the complete schedule for the event.

Surprise event 1

The first and second surprise events of the New Year Benefit Month in MLBB (Image via Moonton Games)

The first event will last from December 31, 2023, to January 6, 2024, and you can complete different tasks to gather Event Items. They can be exchanged later to get a free ‘2024 New Year’ emote.

Surprise event 2

The second surprise event will begin on January 13, 2024, where you can complete different Battle Tasks to exchange one Elite Skin and an Avatar Border for free. It will remain live until January 30, 2024.

Surprise event 3

The final event with the Nostalgia skins in the New Year Benefit Month event (Image via Moonton Games)

The final event will begin on February 18, 2024, and will be live until March 2, 2024. The “Nostalgia” event will help you grab one of four different hero skins.

Grab the amazing costumes and keep your favorite heroes looking trendy during the latest MLBB patch.

The M5 Ultimate Showdown also brings some great skins

The M5 ultimate showdown is also live in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. The community has another chance to get amazing hero skins before the New Year Benefit Month begins. The game offers a 40% discount on skins for Fredrinn, Faramis, and some other champions from December 24 to 31, 2023.

With Cici arriving soon in the title, the Mobile Legends Bang Bang community currently has many options. Follow Sportskeeda to ensure you never miss out on game-related news.