Cici in MLBB: New release date, skills, and more

The arrival of Cici in MLBB has been the talk of the town since 2023's M5 Championship wrapped up. This Hero's inclusion was confirmed earlier, and fans have been speculating a release date since the final between AP. Bren and Onic PH. Thus, many were disheartened when Moonton Games postponed her release to make some unspecified adjustments.

However, an official X (formerly Twitter) post on December 22, 2023, has now confirmed a new launch date for this unit. Read on to learn about the powers of Cici in MLBB, as well as when she'll be released.

The new release date for Cici in MLBB and more

Moonton Games has confirmed December 27, 2023, to be the new release date for Cici in MLBB. The Buoyant performer will be durable in battles, which isn't something associated with Fighter Heroes in the Land of Dawn. Besides, her movement speed can help you grab many kills in the current Fighter meta.

Below is a detailed analysis of the EXP Laner’s skills.

Passive: Performer’s Delight

Cici in MLBB will be a gifted performer who loves to flaunt her skills on the battlefield. She will generate Delight with each strike of her basic attack, which will boost her skills while helping her gain movement speed. When her delight bar is full and you use any of her skills — especially her first — that will help you deal more damage.

First Skill: Yoyo Blitz

Cici's Skill One: Yoyo Blitz (Image via Moonton Games)

Cici can perform a string of attacks on the nearest enemy with her yoyo. This string of moves (up to ten times each time) drains the foe's HP and she can also use her other skills while the skill is active, making her indomitable in the early game.

Besides, the damage dealt is doubled when the Delight Meter (stacks) from her passive is maxed.

Second Skill: Buoyant Bounce

The second skill provides Cici with mobility. She leaps towards the target and gets a bonus leap upon landing on an enemy or jungle monster. This helps her to move with grace and deal damage to the foe.

Jump on the enemy from the bushes and activate her First Skill mid-flight, and you can finish them off before they even realize what hit them.

Ultimate Skill: Curtain Call

Cici in MLBB uses her ultimate to link two nearby enemies and deal damage simultaneously to them (Image via Moonton Games)

Like all top-tier performers, Cici in MLBB finishes things off by using her yoyo once again. She throws it towards the target and links it with the nearest enemy champion. As long as they are linked, Cici will hit both simultaneously, dealing immense damage to them.

However, this damage will be doubled if only one target is within the range of her yoyo.

Always stack up her Delight Meter by attacking minions and enemies with her basic attacks in the early game before using her first skill to deal maximum damage. You can also use her second skill to stop retreating enemies and kill them.

However, once you unlock her ultimate, you can participate in team fights and use it to link two enemy Heroes simultaneously to finish them off.

With such amazing skills, Cici in MLBB can be an unbeatable force when in the right hands. Try our different preset builds to master her properly and run riot on the battlefield.

