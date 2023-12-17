Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 (MLBB): New hero, major adjustments and more

Developer and publisher Moonton Games will soon introduce the patch 1.8.44 update in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB). While you may have received a mail in your in-game inbox regarding this, its release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. However, with the rumors of a new champion in the community, there is plenty of new content set to be added.

As the M5 World Championship approaches its end, a new MLBB patch is also nearing its launch date. As per the official mail, the pre-download is currently live, and this can help reduce update time when the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 finally arrives.

Read on for all the fresh content and major adjustments the update will bring to the game.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 (MLBB): New hero and other adjustments

Moonton Games has been testing Cici and her yoyo on the Advanced Server for months now. Finally, the players on the normal server will experience the might of this goofy new champion with the arrival of the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 update.

Cici is a Fighter who likes to operate in the EXP lane. However, she has a moderately bigger range of attack compared to other Fighter champions.

Below are all the major hero adjustments in the upcoming update.

Dyrroth

Dyrroth's adjustments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 (Image via Moonton Games)

While Dyrroth has already been a top jungle/EXP Laner in the meta, the developer will buff him further in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 update.

Dyrroth’s highlight burst with Max Range has been preserved, and his ultimate skill cannot be interrupted now.

Lancelot

Lancelot's adjustments in Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 (Image via Moonton Games)

Lancelot is another indomitable Fighter in the title, and the equipment adjustments in the new MLBB patch update may have boosted his powers further. Thus, the developer has nerfed his second skill slightly in the hope that it will not make the champion overpowered.

Skill 2: Lancelot’s second skill’s Base damage has been reduced from 165-265 to 170-245.

Yin

MLBB Patch update brings plenty of adjustments to Yin (Image via Moonton Games)

Players have been complaining about an issue where Yin’s ultimate skill’s damage will not decay over time in certain situations. Moonton Games has fixed the issue by nerfing his ultimate a little bit.

Ultimate skill: Yin’s ultimate skill’s cooldown has been increased from 48-40 seconds to 52-44 seconds.

Masha

Some previous changes to the champion have been reverted in the MLBB patch update 1.8.44 (Image via Moonton Games)

The developer has also announced some adjustments to Masha’s Control Immunity under the 1 HP bar and reduced her skill damage for a complete balance. It is worth mentioning that Masha has also received some balance changes in the previous MLBB patch update (v1.8.30) as well.

Passive: Remove debuffs when only 1 HP is left.

Remove debuffs when only 1 HP is left. Skill 1: Masha’s first skill’s Base damage has been reduced to 0-75 from 0-100, and the Physical Attack Bonus has been reduced to 20% from 30%.

Moskov

Moskov in the recent patch update is amazing (Image via Moonton Games)

Moonton Games has also fixed Moskov’s issue, where his attack intervals were slightly lower than the other champions.

Passive: Moskov’s first and second skill’s cooldown reductions for every Basic Attack have been increased from 0.5 seconds to 0.8 seconds.

Silvanna and Nolan

The developer has announced to revert changes made to Silvanna and Nolan’s powers as they feel that those require more testing.

Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 update: Battlefield and System adjustments

While the new MLBB patch update has reverted some changes made in the earlier update, you can expect some battlefield and system adjustments in the upcoming Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44.

Target selection logic adjustments

The developer has adjusted the target selection logic under different circumstances. The auto-attack feature will now choose more reasonable targets. Once the target is eliminated, the logic of looking for the next target is also smarter.

Training Camp

Training Camp helps you to up your game (Image via Moonton games)

The Training Camp has also been adjusted to help beginners. You can now switch heroes and change their desired Emblems, Battle Spells, and Setups directly in the Training Camp without leaving battles. However, you can only access this feature after the update feature is downloaded.

Notification changes

You can turn on the Notification from the Privacy section in Settings to get updates from the app whenever your friends are online.

Furthermore, it will only be sent to both of the friends who have turned on notifications.

Other changes

The developer has optimized Mathilda’s movement when attacked by Yin’s ultimate.

They are also reverting the adjustments of Dominance Ice and Black Ice Shield for now, as those will require more testing.

The new features in the Resource Management system will be optimized in the next MLBB patch update. After that, you can use the new Manage Resource interface to manage the game resources better.

A “Moniyan” display stage will be introduced to the hero interface. Moniyan heroes like Cici and others will have a special display background.

Plenty of new events, like the KOF Bingo Draw event, will return, along with plenty of new costumes of different champions in the Mobile Legends Bang Bang patch 1.8.44 update. Follow us for interesting MLBB guides and more.