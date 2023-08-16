Mobile Legends best Yin build in MLBB: Items, Emblems, and more

A perfect Yin build in MLBB can sort out the jungle problem on any team. Winning the latest Starlight Pass, which brought a new skin for the champion, has inspired many players to try him out as the main hero. Despite being an EXP lane hero, Yin is used as a jungler in the early game due to his low durability stats. However, using the right items and Emblems can help you a lot when playing as the character.

This article lists the best items, Emblems, and skill combinations for Yin in MLBB.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What is the best item for Yin build in MLBB?

Different teams demand specific roles from your Yin. Therefore, if you are planning to play with Yin and his new Eternal Guardian skin this month, here are different items for the best Yin builds in MLBB.

Sustained DPS

Use the Bloodlust Axe, Warrior Boots, War Axe, Blade of Despair, Brute Force Breastplate, and Immortality items together for this type of build.

Burst

A Burst build will require War Axe, Warrior Boots, War Axe, Blade of Despair, Hunter Strike, and Malefic Roar together.

Durable

Since Yin has a low durability stat, you can also go for this Yin build in MLBB. It will require War Axe, Warrior Boots, Brute Force Breastplate, Immortality, Queen’s Wings, and Blade of Despair items.

Pro Build

You can also opt for a build recommended by the pros of the game. Go for the Hunter Strike, Behemoth Hunter’s Tough Boots, War Axe, Malefic Roar, Blade of Despair, and Antique Curiass.

Bloodlust Axe, War Axe, Malefic Roar, Blade of Despair, and Hunter Strike will boost your Physical Attack, while Blade of Despair will boost the Movement Speed.

Opt for War Axe, Brute Force Breastplate, Queen’s Wings, and Antique Curiass for HP, as well as Immortality and Antique Curiass for HP regen. Malefic Roar will help you with Physical Penetration. Meanwhile, Bloodlust Axe, Warrior Boots, War Axe, Hunter Strike, Queen’s Wings, and Behemoth Hunter’s Tough Boots together will grant you CD reduction.

Yin build in MLBB: Battle Spells

You can always go with your favorite Battle Spells, but Execute, Retribution, and Ice Retribution are the best choices for the most effective Yin build in MLBB.

What are the best Emblems to use for a Yin build in MLBB?

The custom Assassin and custom Fighter Emblem sets complement Yin's skills the most.

Yin emblem build 1 (image via Moonton)

For the custom Assassin Emblem set, you can use Thrill, Master Assassin, and Killing Spree.

Yin emblem build 2 (Image via Moonton)

On the other hand, use Vitality, Master Assassin, and Killing Spree while using the custom Fighter Emblem set.

What skill combination is best for Yin build in MLBB?

Here are some of the best basic skill combination suggestions for Yin. Try them to drain life from your enemies more efficiently.

Skill combo 1: For this skill combination, use skill two to stun your enemies and then drain their life with skill one.

Skill combo 2: For this combination, use skill two first to stun the enemies and then use your skill one before kidnapping them to Yin’s yard with your ultimate.

Skill combo 3: For this skill combination, you can use the Ultimate first and keep charging them with your skill two. Use skill one to increase your kill count.

Skill combo 4: Here, you start your stacks with skill one and then strike with skill two. After that, kidnap them with your ultimate and stun them with your skill two before finishing them off with your skill one again.

These are some of the best ideas for an effective Yin build in MLBB. Follow Sportskeeda for more amazing champion guides for the MOBA title.