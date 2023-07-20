5 best Assassins in MLBB (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Assassins are some of the most sought-after heroes in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) due to their ability to roam, farm, and ambush. These characters are perfect for those who want to kill enemies without letting them know what hit them. However, choosing the best option from the roster without knowing about their performances in the current meta can be a daunting task.

This article lists the best-performing Assassins in MLBB to help you run riot on enemy territory.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Which are the best Assassins in MLBB? 5 best Assassins in Mobile Legends Bang Bang to try today

1) Lancelot

Lancelot is among the best Assassins in MLBB. This hero is a popular pick among players in both competitive and casual gameplay.

You can initiate fights with Puncture, which is one of the best first skills in the game. The skill stays on cooldown only until the enemy is inflicted with the sword mark it leaves on their body.

With proper practice, Lancelot can deal lethal damage to enemy heroes with his Throned Rose and Phantom Execution skills. Using this hero, you can take the route from the bushes to arrive in the team fight and clear the lanes without letting opponents know what hit them.

2) Fanny

Fanny is one of the most versatile Assassins in MLBB. Players can also use this hero as a jungler in the early game, giving her the freedom of farming while also backing up her allies in the team fights in both lanes. This helps the allied heroes work at their own pace, knowing one of the best damage-dealing champions in the game is just a call away from them.

Mastering Fanny can be a bit tricky. However, once mastered, she can swiftly get in and out of team fights using her amazing second skill (Steel Cable) while dealing damage with her first skill (Tornado Strike). Upon seeing one opening, the hero can also bring enemy health down to half with her ultimate, Cut Throat.

3) Joy

Joy is currently listed among the A-tier Assassins in MLBB. With his unmatched mobility and battle strength, he is capable of carrying a whole team on his shoulders. Due to his amazing speed, this hero can easily avoid enemy jabs and strikes, making him a durable pick.

His amazing damage-dealing abilities also deserve a mention, as he can become both the initiator and the finisher in team fights. Use him to invade enemy jungles early in the game and gain buffs by killing jungle monsters.

4) Gusion

Not only is Guison agile, but once he brings his knives out, escaping becomes impossible for enemies. Guison was among the first Assassins in MLBB to deal both physical and magic damage to opponents.

Guison’s agile movements and high burst damage make him one of the best companions for midlaners. Besides his ability to rotate and ambush, he is among the most feared Assassins in MLBB.

5) Hanzo

Hanzo has not been a popular pick lately due to his performance in the current meta. However, players should not undermine his ability to initiate and finish fights.

This Assassin can send a demon into the battleground using his ultimate skill. The best part about this amazing skill is that the hero won’t die if the enemies slay the demon. However, he will be stunned for a few seconds, so you should be careful while casting this ultimate skill.

All the Assassins listed above are performing incredibly well in the current Mobile Legends Bang Bang meta. You can add them to your team for a higher chance of success in the game.