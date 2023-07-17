Marksman champions in MLBB (Mobile Legends Bang Bang) are well known for their incredibly high damage output. Despite having average HP, these champions, with their range attacks, are the favorites of most gamers on the roster of champions. However, because of the game’s constant upgrades that often adjust the hero's abilities, it becomes hard for gamers to keep track of the best Marksman champions in MLBB in the current meta.

If you are looking for the best of these ADC heroes for your next ranked match, here are some of the best choices. This article has handpicked the five best Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang in the current meta.

Note: This article reflects the author’s point of view.

Top 5 strongest Marksman champions in MLBB

5) Moskov

Moskov is among the best Marksman champions in MLBB. Moskov always deals very high damage from a distance, even with his basic attacks. Besides, another huge benefit of using this ADC champion is he can also damage multiple enemies at a time, which many of his friends cannot do.

However, with all the area of effect (AOE) damage perks and intense attacking speed, Moskov is not great in front of Mobile Legends Bang Bang champions with crowd control effects.

4) Yi Sun-shin

Yi Sun-shin is the leader of the City of the Dragon fleet. This dedicated leader is among the best Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang. With an unmatched ulti that can damage all the enemies on the map and provide his allies with vision, this champion can easily give players an incredible advantage.

The champion’s ability to switch between ranged and melee attacks while increasing the damage for the next two basic attacks severely impacts the enemies' health.

3) Beatrix

Beatrix is probably one of the most unpredictable Marksman champions in MLBB. She roams around the map with an arsenal of guns and lets the players switch between different weapons in the game. With her specific skillsets, Beatrix can kill the enemy heroes in one go. Her ultimate alone is capable of cutting enemy HP to half.

However, pair her up with a good tank in the early game and farm faster. Once you have gathered the crucial emblems by farming, watch the promising Marksman outsmart her opponents with unpredictable movements and high mobility.

2) Wanwan

Wanwan is among the Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, who can carry the allied fronts on her shoulder. This deadly Marksman can severely damage enemy heroes with her excellent basic attacks and untouchable ulti. This incredible skill makes her overpowered, as once the spell is cast, it will keep jumping to the next target if the primary target dies before the spell ends.

This one of the best Marksman champions in MLBB comes with high attack speed and mobility and has a fantastic potential to carry her teammates with the help of her ultimate skill.

1) Melissa

Melissa is the best among the Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang under the current meta. This relatively new ADC champion has some outstanding dash skills and burst damages. The ultimate skill of this champion will give her a shield that will keep the enemy attacks away while you keep attacking them.

However, Melissa is not very good against assassins. However, she compensates for that with her passive and other powerful skills to achieve her pushing objectives.

These are the best Marksman champions in Mobile Legends Bang Bang in the current meta. Check out other MLBB articles to get the best tips and tricks and become a pro in the game.