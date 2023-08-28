Mobile Legends best Hanabi build in MLBB: Items, Emblems, and more

Countless Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players look for the best Hanabi build to use this popular Marksman as their main hero. Hanabi is a popular champion in the MOBA title with a basic attack that keeps damaging any enemy minions and heroes in her vicinity. This champion has great Movement Speed and a respectable Physical Attack. However, wielding Hanabi without the right build can be tough.

It is hard to find the right Items, Emblems, and strategies for the perfect Hanabi build in MLBB due to the vast range of options. However, this article will bring the best traits to help you prosper as a Hanabi main.

Berserker's Fury, Demon Hunter Sword, and other items for the best Hanabi build in MLBB

Players will require different Items for a suitable Hanabi build in MLBB, depending on their style of play and team requirements. Berserker's Fury, Haas' Claws, Blades of Despair, and Demon Hunter Swords can be considered some of the best items for the most common Hanabi builds.

Sustained DPS

The best Sustained DPS build for Hanabi can be crafted with items like Windtalker, Swift Boots, Berserker’s Fury, Scarlet Phantom, Blade of Despair, and Rose Gold Meteor items.

Attack Speed effects

Due to her Movement Speed and Physical Attack statistics, this Hanabi build would do well with the Demon Hunter Sword, Swift Boots, Golden Staff, Corrosion Scythe, Blade of Despair, and immortality.

Attack and Defend

The Attack and Defend build requires Items like Windtalker, Swift Boots, Berserker’s Fury, Blade of Despair, Haas’ Claws, and Immortality for enhanced performance.

Pro Build

Considered the most recommended Hanabi build in MLBB, players must equip Swift Boots, Corrosion Scythe, Demon Hunter Sword, Golden Staff, War Axe, and Hunter Strike items.

Rose Gold Meteor brings enhanced Magic Defence and Lifesteal capabilities for Hanabi, while Haas’ Claws, War Axe, and Hunter Strike help in CD Reduction. Items like Windtalker, Swift Boots, Blade of Despair, and others facilitate enhanced Movement Speed and so on.

What is the best spell for Hanabi?

Flicker is considered the best Hanabi spell. However, Sprint and Flameshot can also be incredibly effective for the champion.

What is the strongest build for Hanabi?

Best Emblem set for Hanabi (Image via Moonton Games)

Emblems and enhancements can help you maximize your hero's performance easily. A custom Assassin Emblem set crafted with Swift, Bargain Hunter, and Weakness Finder will be ideal for the best Hanabi build in MLBB.

Best Hanabi skill combination to use

Ninjutsu: Soul Scroll, Hanabi's second skill, is considered to be the most important and should be unlocked first. Then comes the ult (Forbidden Jutsu: Higabana), and finally, Ninjutsu: Wquinox, her first skill. Hanabi's Passive, known as Ninjutsu: Petal Barrage, is a Buff.

Here are a few ideas for the best skill combination to use for Hanabi.

Skill Combo 1: You can use her first skill, followed by the second and third skill, before ending it with her AA.

Skill Combo 2: Another interesting skill combination for Hanabi uses her ult, followed by AA, and the second skill.

That concludes the best Hanabi build in MLBB. Follow us for more hero guides and insights regarding the game.