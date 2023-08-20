Mobile Legends best Chang’e build in MLBB

In Mobile Legends Bang Bang, Chang’e is popular for her ability to attack enemies with meteors. Thus, many players try to find the best Chang’e build in MLBB to deal them devastating damage. Her passive skill can enhance her attack potency on targets, making her one of the best champions with huge offensive stats that are unique for most traditional mid laners. This makes her popular among players.

However, knowing how to build this extremely potent champion is crucial to getting the best out of her in ranked matches. This article will attempt to offer you the best Chang’e build in MLBB.

What is the best build for Chang’e? Items to use for the best Chang’e build in MLBB

There are different types of Chang’e builds in Mobile Legends Bang Bang you can choose from to become the strongest champion in-game. Here are the items for the best Chang’e build in MLBB for different styles of play.

Sustained DPS

You can use the Enchanted Talisman, Arcane Boots, Genius Wand, Glowing Wand, Divine Glaive, and Ice Queen Wand together for the best Sustained DPS Chang'e build in MLBB.

Late-game core

If you are looking for a late-game core build, Ice Queen Wand, Magic Shoes, Holy Crystal, Genius Wand, Blood Wings, and Divine Glaive together will work best for you.

Burst

Ice Queen Wand, Magic Shoes, Glowing Wand, Genius Wand, Holy Crystal, and Divine Glaive together can work best for the best Burst builds for Chang’e.

Pro build

The Pro Chang’e build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang includes the Magic Shoes, Enchanted Talisman, Genius Wand, Ice Queen Wand, Glowing Wand, and Divine Glaive.

Among these items, the Arcane Boots, Ice Queen Wand, Genius Wand, Glowing Wand, and Magic Shoes improve your Movement Speed, while Genius Wand and Divine Glaive reduce your Magic Defence. Enchanted Talisman helps in CD reduction, and so on.

What is the best Emblem for a Chang’e build in MLBB?

Best Emblem set for Chang'e build (Image via Moonton)

Emblems are the best enhancements for Chang’e, providing amazing effects as well as extra attributes. Using the custom Assassin Emblem set can be ideal for the best Chang’e build in MLBB. You can use Swift, Bargain Hunter, and Weakness Finder together for the best build.

What is the best skill combination for Chang’e build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang?

There are different skill combinations you can try to learn for the most effective Chang’e attacks in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, including:

Skill combo 1: You can use skill one and the ult of Chang’e together for a quick damage drain on enemy heroes.

Skill combo 2: You can use skill two first for this combo, followed by skill one, and then her ult for the best Chang’e build in Mobile Legends Bang Bang.

Skill combo 3: In this combination, use skill two, followed by her ultimate, and finish it off with skill one and shockwave.

These are some of the best suggestions to create the best Chang’e build in MLBB, depending on your playstyle. Follow us for the MOBA title's tier list and more.