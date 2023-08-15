Mobile Legends best Kagura build in MLBB: Emblems, items, and more

The ongoing event of MLBB (Mobile Legends Bang Bang), i.e., Beyond the Clouds, has included new skins for Kagura, Edith, and Xavier, and players are looking for the best Kagura build in MLBB to use as their main hero during the event period. The best Kagura build in the current meta of the title will help you use the Mage champion to her full potential.

There is plenty to consider while playing with Kagura. Since the game has launched a revamped emblem system, finding the right items, emblems, and builds can be challenging. However, this article will guide you to finding the perfect pro build for her.

What is the best item for Kagura build in MLBB?

Different Mobile Legends Bang Bang players like to play with other builds depending on their play style. Here are the most robust items for different Kagura builds in MLBB in the Beyond the Clouds event.

Late-game Core

Use the Clock of Destiny, Arcane Boots, Lightning Truncheon, Holy Crystal, Genius Wand, and Divine Glaive items for a late-game-focused Kagura Build.

Sustained DPS

For the best Sustained DPS build for the adored Mage, you can go for items like Arcane Boots, the Clock of Destiny, the Lightning Truncheon, the Holy Crystal, the Blood Wings, and the Divine Glaive.

Burst

The Clock of Destiny, Divine Glaive, Arcane Boots, and Lightning Truncheon will also be there in the Burst build. However, in this Kagura build, they are best complimented by the Necklace of Durance and Winter Truncheon.

Pro Build

This Kagura build in MLBB is recommended by the pros of the game. It includes Arcane Boots, Clock of Destiny, Lightning Truncheon, Holy Crystal, Genius Wand, and Divine Glaive.

Among these items, the Lightning Truncheon and Necklace of Durance help with CD reduction, and Arcane Boots and Genius Wand will help with your Movement SPD. The Clock of Destiny, the Lightning Truncheon, and the Necklace of Durant helps you with Mana, and the Winter Truncheon boosts Physical Defence.

What are the best emblems for the best Kagura build in MLBB?

Best Emblem build for Kagura (Image via Moonton)

Since Kagura is a Mage champion in Mobile Legends Bang Bang, going for the custom Mage Emblem can better fit her. Using Rupture, Bargain Hunter, and Lethal Ignition in the custom Mage emblem can be an excellent choice for Kagura build in the title.

Best skill combination for a Kagura build in MLBB

Some of the best basic skill combinations for best builds in the title are mentioned below:

Skill Combo 1: For the first skill combination for Kagura, using her skills in skill one, ultimate, skill two, ultimate, and skill one order can be beneficial.

Skill combo 2: The second best skill combination for Kagura can be Ultimate, skill two, ultimate, skill two, skill one.

Skill combo 3: Hitting enemies with her skill one at first, followed by her ultimate, then skill one again, then skill two, then ultimate, then skill two again, followed by skill one, can be another great combination to finish off the enemy champions.

Kagura is a versatile champion with high mobility, burst damage, and extraordinary crowd-control abilities. Her skin is now free in the ongoing Beyond the Clouds event. Use this fantastic Kagura build in MLBB for better results.