Beyond the Clouds MLBB event: how to get Kagura skin for free in Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Mobile Legends Bang Bang fans know about the Beyond the Clouds MLBB event, which starts on August 8, 2023, and will bring new Kagura skin for free, and new skins for Edith and Xavier. However, many of you might be surprised that you can get the Kagura Beyond the Clouds skin for free by completing the “Elven Scroll” sub-event soon to go live in the title.

It is scheduled to run from August 8, 2023, to September 9, 2023, with a free chance to get the Kagura skin and other rewards. Read until the end of this article to learn more about the Beyond the Clouds MLBB event.

How to get Kagura skin for free in the Beyond the Clouds MLBB event?

From 08/12 to 09/04, Beyond the… pic.twitter.com/9GQyCiw8IO From 08/08 to 09/04, Beyond the Clouds "Elven Scroll" will be live. Earn discounts for Kagura's exclusive skin and get a chance to get it for FREE! Other free rewards such as Avatar Border and Kagura Battle Emote also await you in this event!From 08/12 to 09/04, Beyond the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The Beyond the Clouds MLBB event will run in the game from August 8, 2023, to September 9, 2023. The event will have different sub-events, among which the first is “Elven Scroll,” which gives you a chance to earn Kagura’s skin for free.

Ancient Relics in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via YouTube/Kazuki Official)

There is a brand new item in Mobile Legends Bang Bang called “Ancient Relics.” Each of these is equivalent to one diamond in the game. You can complete the tasks in the “Elven Scroll” sub-event, which will help you earn these items.

Upon collecting 1288 of these, you can buy the Kagura skin using those, as it is available for 1288 Diamonds. The best part is that you can buy the skin for the given price once the event goes live and then recover the amount by completing the event.

Relic Chest in Mobile Legends Bang Bang (Image via YouTube/Kazuki Official)

The “Elven Scroll” event will be further divided into two stages, among which the first one will start on August 8, 2023, run till August 26, 2023, and help you earn 840 Ancient Relics by completing different tasks. The second stage will kick off on August 27, 2023, and run until September 9, 2023. You will get access to the “Relic Chest,” where you can get up to 448 Ancient Relics. Since these are equivalent to a Diamond each, you can collect 1288 Diamonds from the whole event to get the Kagura skin for free.

You can get 220 Ancient Relics instantly after activating the weekly diamond pass. It is worth noting that the weekly diamond pass will be a must for this event.

That concludes everything you need to know about getting Kagura skin for free. Check out this article to learn more about the Beyond the Clouds MLBB event before it starts in the game.